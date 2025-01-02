IIT JAM 2025
Admit Card of IIT JAM 2025 to be Released Soon, Steps to Download
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
17:17 PM
File Image
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to release the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) in "early January 2025," as per the official website. Aspirants can access and download their admit cards from the official portal, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, once available.
Steps to Download JAM 2025 Admit Card (Once it is Released)
JAM 2025 Key Dates to Remember
JAM 2025 Exam Overview
The examination will cover seven subjects:
The test will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
Postgraduate Programmes Offered Through JAM 2025
This year, around 3,000 seats across multiple IITs will be allocated based on JAM 2025 scores.