IIT JAM 2025

Admit Card of IIT JAM 2025 to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
17:17 PM

File Image

Summary
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to release the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) in
Aspirants can access and download their admit cards from the official portal, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, once available.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to release the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) in "early January 2025," as per the official website. Aspirants can access and download their admit cards from the official portal, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, once available.

Steps to Download JAM 2025 Admit Card (Once it is Released)

  1. Visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link for the admit card on the homepage.
  3. Enter the candidate’s login credentials as requested.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.
JAM 2025 Key Dates to Remember

  • Admit Card Release: Early January 2025
  • JAM 2025 Exam: February 2, 2025 (Sunday)
  • Results Announcement: March 19, 2025 (Wednesday)
  • Scorecard Availability: March 25, 2025 (Tuesday)
  • Admission Portal Opens: April 2, 2025 (Wednesday)
SSC CPO Exam 2024 Date Out: Easy Steps to Download Admit Card
JAM 2025 Exam Overview

The examination will cover seven subjects:

  1. Biotechnology (BT)
  2. Chemistry (CY)
  3. Economics (EN)
  4. Geology (GG)
  5. Mathematics (MA)
  6. Mathematical Statistics (MS)
  7. Physics (PH)

The test will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Round 1 Telangana NEET PG 2024 Seat Allotment Results Out: How to Check
Postgraduate Programmes Offered Through JAM 2025

  • MSc
  • MSc (Tech.)
  • MS (Research)
  • MSc-MTech. Dual Degree
  • Joint MSc.-PhD
  • MSc-PhD Dual Degree

This year, around 3,000 seats across multiple IITs will be allocated based on JAM 2025 scores.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
17:18 PM
IIT JAM 2025
