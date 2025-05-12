ICAI CA Exam

CA May Exam 2025 - ICAI Releases Revised Final and Inter Schedule; Check All Updates

PTI
PTI
Posted on 12 May 2025
09:58 AM

File Image

Summary
The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16.
The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025.

The CA exams, which were postponed in view of security situation in the country, will now be conducted from May 16 to 24, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on Saturday night.

The exams were earlier scheduled from May 9 to 14, 2025.

The ICAI had earlier this week announced postponement of the exams.

"In view of the favourable developments in security situation in the country, it has been decided that CA Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 9 to 14 will now be held from May 16 to 24," the ICAI said in a notification.

Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS &amp; More
UGC Warns Students Against Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 12 May 2025
09:59 AM
