Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS & More

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised its exam calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle, announcing new notification release dates and revised schedules for several highly anticipated government exams.

As per the updated timeline, the notification for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 will now be released on June 9, 2025. Additionally, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-13, 2025, earlier expected on April 16, has been rescheduled for June 2, 2025.

The commission has also confirmed fresh exam dates for multiple recruitment tests under its umbrella. The SSC CGL 2025 examination is now slated to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL 2025 and SSC MTS 2025 exams are scheduled to commence from September 8 and September 20, respectively.

Further, the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 exam for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical streams will be held from October 21 to October 31, 2025. The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 will take place from July 24 to August 4, 2025.

Other important exam dates include:

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025: August 6 to August 11

Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025: August 12

Find the full exam calendar link here.