SSC 2025

Revised SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Out on ssc.gov.in: Check Dates for CGL, CHSL, MTS & More

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 10 May 2025
10:14 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised its exam calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle.
Candidates aspiring for government jobs through SSC are advised to visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, regularly for detailed notifications and updates regarding application procedures and syllabus.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially revised its exam calendar for the 2025–26 recruitment cycle, announcing new notification release dates and revised schedules for several highly anticipated government exams.

As per the updated timeline, the notification for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025 will now be released on June 9, 2025. Additionally, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-13, 2025, earlier expected on April 16, has been rescheduled for June 2, 2025.

India-Pakistan Escalation Impact: HPSC Postpones May 11 Recruitment Exam
India-Pakistan Escalation Impact: HPSC Postpones May 11 Recruitment Exam
Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues Statement
Will the CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025 be Declared in Two Halves? Board Issues Statement

The commission has also confirmed fresh exam dates for multiple recruitment tests under its umbrella. The SSC CGL 2025 examination is now slated to be conducted between August 13 and August 30, 2025. Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL 2025 and SSC MTS 2025 exams are scheduled to commence from September 8 and September 20, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) 2025 exam for Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical streams will be held from October 21 to October 31, 2025. The Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 will take place from July 24 to August 4, 2025.

Other important exam dates include:

  • Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025: August 6 to August 11
  • Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025: August 12

Candidates aspiring for government jobs through SSC are advised to visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, regularly for detailed notifications and updates regarding application procedures and syllabus.

Find the full exam calendar link here.

Last updated on 10 May 2025
10:15 AM
SSC 2025 Staff Selection Commission exam schedule
Similar stories
Haryana Public Service Commission

India-Pakistan Escalation Impact: HPSC Postpones May 11 Recruitment Exam

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Activates NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Facility at nbe.edu.in- Know Fiel. . .

COMEDK UGET 2025

Major Update - COMEDK Exam 2025 Postponed in Line With Operation Sindoor Govt Advisor. . .

Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared- Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 99.5%

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
COMEDK UGET 2025

Major Update - COMEDK Exam 2025 Postponed in Line With Operation Sindoor Govt Advisor. . .

Haryana Public Service Commission

India-Pakistan Escalation Impact: HPSC Postpones May 11 Recruitment Exam

Career

South colleges to come to city students

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Activates NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Facility at nbe.edu.in- Know Fiel. . .

Workshop

CFCEE Kolkata to Host Workshop to Help Students Tackle Attention Deficit Issues

Kerala SSLC

Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2025 Declared- Overall Pass Percentage Stands at 99.5%

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality