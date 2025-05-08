UGC

UGC Warns Students Against Fake Exam Cancellation Notice Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

Our Correspondent
Posted on 08 May 2025
10:39 AM

Summary
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an urgent warning to students, parents, and educational institutions against a fabricated public notice circulating online.
The fake notice falsely claims that all exams have been cancelled due to a “war situation” and advises students to return home.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued an urgent warning to students, parents, and educational institutions against a fabricated public notice circulating online. The fake notice falsely claims that all exams have been cancelled due to a “war situation” and advises students to return home.

Taking to its official X account, the UGC clarified, “A fabricated public notice is being circulated under the name UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms this notice is fake. There are no such directions from UGC.”

UGC's official X handle

The commission strongly advised students to rely only on official updates published through its website and verified social media handles. It further warned that spreading such misinformation is a punishable offence and urged everyone to stay alert against deceptive content.

WB HS 2025 Toppers List Released - Rupayan Pal Tops with 99.4%! Check Full Merit List
WB HS 2025 Toppers List Released - Rupayan Pal Tops with 99.4%! Check Full Merit List

The clarification comes amid a surge of war-related rumours and misinformation on social media, following India’s military strike under ‘Operation Sindoor’. While some precautionary closures have been reported, including Kashmir University postponing its exams, no nationwide exam cancellations have been ordered.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is actively flagging false claims, while UGC reiterated that all verified announcements will be made via official channels. Students have been advised to continue preparing for their scheduled examinations as per the original timetable unless officially notified otherwise.

Last updated on 08 May 2025
10:39 AM
UGC University Grants Commission (UGC) Operation Sindoor
