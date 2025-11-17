IIT Kharagpur Opens Young Innovators Program 2025 Applications: Know All YIP Round Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has begun accepting applications for the 7th edition of the Young Innovator’s Program (YIP) 2025–26. The deadline for online submission for Round 1 is November 30, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has begun accepting applications for the 7th edition of the Young Innovator’s Program (YIP) 2025–26, an initiative designed to nurture scientific thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities in school students. The deadline for online submission for Round 1 is November 30, 2025.

Open to students of Classes 8 to 12, the program invites teams from across India and abroad to submit innovative ideas in the first round, conducted online. Top-performing teams will be shortlisted and invited to IIT Kharagpur for a three-day on-campus event, where they will showcase their models or prototypes before expert faculty evaluators.

A Platform Celebrating Innovation

Over the years, YIP has evolved into a globally recognised platform that highlights the ingenuity of young innovators. Past editions have featured impactful projects such as:

A green water dispenser designed for the differently-abled

A low-cost herbal breathing mask for pollution control

The Pothole Warrior, a device for fast pothole repair

An AI-driven oral cancer monitoring system

A vehicle CO₂ emission-reducing filter

The competition attracts participants from countries including the UAE, Singapore, Denmark, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, along with thousands of students from across India. Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind and several global education leaders have praised the initiative for inspiring 21st-century skills among young learners.

Registration Process

Schools wishing to participate must nominate a coordinating teacher, who will create a team account on the YIP portal. Students must form teams of two or three members and submit their details through the school’s coordinating teacher.

Program Structure

YIP 2025-26 will be conducted in three rounds:

Round 1 – Online Abstract Submission (till November 30, 2025)

Teams must submit a project abstract based on one of five themes:

Food Security, Technology for the Specially-Abled, Sustainability, Innovations in Education, or Affordable Healthcare.

Rounds 2 & 3 – Semifinal and Final

Scheduled at IIT Kharagpur on January 2, 3, and 4, 2026, where selected teams will demonstrate their prototypes.

Students interested in further developing their projects may also receive mentorship support from IIT Kharagpur professors on the judging panel.

For detailed guidelines, themes, and registration instructions, schools and students can visit the official YIP website at yip.iitkgp.ac.in.