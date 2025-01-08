NBEMS Releases FMGE 2024 Admit Card; Exam in Jan: Steps to Download

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2024. Registered candidates can access their admit cards on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2024. Registered candidates can access their admit cards on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Steps to Download FMGE Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in. Click on the ‘FMGE 2024 Admit Card’ on the homepage. Log in using the candidate’s user ID and password. The admit card will appear on the screen. Verify the details, download the PDF, and print a copy for future use.

Details to Check on FMGE Admit Card 2024

Candidates should ensure the following details are correct on their admit cards. If discrepancies are found, they should promptly contact the authorities for corrections:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Date of Birth

Exam Date and Time

Test Center and Address

Candidate's Photograph and Signature

Applicants are advised to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam center along with a valid photo ID.

FMGE 2024 Exam Pattern Overview

The FMGE, introduced under the Screening Test Regulations of 2002, is a qualifying examination for foreign medical graduates.

The test comprises 300 multiple choice questions, split into two sessions of 150 questions each.

Each session is 150 minutes long, with multiple timed sections. For instance, a paper with three sections (A, B, and C) will allocate 50 minutes per section.

Candidates must complete each section within the designated time and cannot revisit submitted answers.

The computer-based exam is scheduled for January 12, 2025, across 71 test centres in 50 cities nationwide. Results will be announced on February 12, 2025.