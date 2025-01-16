NEET UG 2025: Final Decision Update and Key Reforms

Summary Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the final decision on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 will be revealed by next week. Aspirants can expect the NEET UG 2025 notification to be published on the newly revamped official website.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that the final decision on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 will be revealed by next week. The announcement was made during the launch of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 portal. Aspirants can expect the NEET UG 2025 notification to be published on the newly revamped official website.

In a recent update, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced mandatory use of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) along with Aadhaar verification for the upcoming examination.

Despite controversies and allegations of irregularities last year, which saw MBBS aspirants taking the matter to the Supreme Court, the NTA has been tasked with conducting the single largest medical entrance exam again. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2024, during which multiple exam-rigging incidents were uncovered by the police and CBI.

To address these issues, the Ministry of Education had formed a high level committee under the Supreme Court’s directive to assess the NTA’s functioning and recommend reforms for future exams.

Led by former ISRO chairperson K Radhakrishnan, the seven-member panel has proposed several changes, including conducting NEET UG 2025 in multiple sessions to better accommodate the vast number of candidates.

One of the key recommendations includes implementing a computer-assisted pen-and-paper format to minimise the risk of question paper leaks. According to the panel's report, the NEET 2025 question papers will be distributed digitally to exam centres, where they will be printed and handed to students.

These reforms are expected to make the examination process more secure and efficient, addressing long standing concerns raised by students and stakeholders.