NEET-UG 2025: APAAR ID Registration Explained for Students

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged candidates registering for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 to use their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID. This move aims to bolster transparency, efficiency, and security in the application and examination process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged candidates registering for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 to use their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID. This move aims to bolster transparency, efficiency, and security in the application and examination process. Additionally, candidates have been advised to use Aadhaar-based authentication alongside their APAAR ID, according to an official notice by the NTA.

What is APAAR ID

The APAAR ID is a pivotal initiative introduced by the Education Ministry under the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ programme. This effort aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and the National Credit Framework (NCrF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting as a gateway to students’ digital academic records, the APAAR ID streamlines the storage of academic achievements. It facilitates smooth transitions between educational institutions, aiding students in pursuing further studies seamlessly.

How to Obtain an APAAR ID

Students can generate their APAAR ID by providing key details, including:

UDISE and Unique Student Identifier (PEN)

Full name, date of birth, and gender

Aadhaar-linked information such as the student’s name, mother’s name, and father’s name

Mobile number for communication

To create an APAAR ID, students must follow these steps:

Verification: Visit your school to confirm demographic details. Parental Consent: Obtain consent from parents if you are a minor. Authentication: Verify identity through the school. ID Creation: Upon successful verification, the APAAR ID will be generated and added to the candidate’s DigiLocker account for secure online access.

Once generated, the virtual APAAR ID card can be found in the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker. Additionally, students can track the status of their APAAR ID creation through the UDISE+ Portal’s APAAR Module, where schools can verify and confirm its generation.

This system eliminates the need for physical certificates, reducing the risk of loss and ensuring secure, centralised access. Its practical applications extend to school transfers, entrance examinations, admissions, employment, and skilling initiatives