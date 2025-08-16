TN TET 2025 Exam Postponed - Board Announces Revised Dates; Check All Updates

Summary The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has announced a revised schedule for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. The change in schedule has been attributed to administrative reasons.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), Tamil Nadu, has announced a revised schedule for the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025. According to the updated timetable, the competitive examination will now be held on November 15 and 16, instead of the earlier planned dates of November 1 and 2. The change in schedule has been attributed to administrative reasons, as mentioned in the official notification.

Aspiring candidates can apply for TNTET 2025 through the official TRB website at trb.tn.gov.in. The registration process will remain open until September 8, 2025, giving applicants additional time to complete their submissions.

The TNTET will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode, with a question paper comprising 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates will have three hours to complete the test. Those who qualify will be awarded a teaching eligibility certificate, which carries lifetime validity and will be applicable for appointments unless otherwise specified by the authorities.

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates from the General category must secure a minimum of 60% marks to be declared successful. For applicants belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste Arunthathiyar (SC A), Backward Classes (BC), the Backward Class Muslims (BC M), Most Backward Classes (MBC), Denotified Communities (DNC), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the passing mark requirement is 55%. In the case of Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is set at 40%.

The Teachers Recruitment Board conducts TNTET to fill various teaching posts across the state under the School Education Department, as well as in higher education and the Directorate of Legal Studies.