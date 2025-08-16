IBPS PO

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 Call Letter Released - Check Download Deadline and Exam Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Aug 2025
09:16 AM

File Image

Summary
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary examination.
The computer-based IBPS PO prelims will be held on August 17, 23, and 24.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officers (PO) preliminary examination. Candidates appearing for the competitive exam, which is being conducted for 5,208 vacancies, can download their call letter or admit card from the official website by entering their registration or roll number along with their password or date of birth. The download window will remain active till August 24, 2025.

Steps to Download the Admit Card

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the ‘Preliminary Exam Call Letter’ link under the ‘Recent Updates’ section.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • The call letter/admit card will be displayed.
  • Check and download the same for future reference.
The computer-based IBPS PO prelims will be held on August 17, 23, and 24. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card, along with a valid photo ID and a recent passport-sized photograph, to the exam centre.

The recruitment process consists of three stages — the preliminary exam, the main examination, and the interview round. As per the exam pattern, the prelims paper will cover English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 16 Aug 2025
09:17 AM
IBPS PO Institute of Banking Personnel Selection IBPS Admit Card
