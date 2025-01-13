NEET 2025 Updates: Hybrid Mode, Two Phases, and More

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET 2025 exam dates soon. Candidates can access the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2025 syllabus has already been released on the official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET 2025 exam dates soon. Candidates can access the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2025 syllabus has already been released on the official website.

NEET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Eligible Categories: Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Foreign Nationals.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English as main subjects.

Minimum Marks: General category candidates need at least 50%, while reserved category candidates require 40%.

Age Criteria: Candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31, 2025. There is no upper age limit for NEET 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, in light of the NEET UG paper leak and irregularities in results last year, the education ministry constituted a high-level committee, which has proposed significant changes to the NEET 2025 exam.

Proposed Changes for NEET 2025

NEET 2025 to be Conducted in Hybrid Mode

A seven-member committee led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan has recommended conducting NEET 2025 in a hybrid format. If a fully online mode proves unfeasible, the committee suggests distributing question papers digitally, with responses marked on paper.

NEET 2025 May Happen in Two Phases

Drawing from the structure of JEE Main, the expert panel has proposed splitting NEET 2025 into two phases. This approach aims to address the management issues witnessed during NEET 2024, including paper leaks and mismanagement. Additionally, conducting the exam in two phases is expected to reduce stress among candidates.

Limit on Number of NEET Attempts

Currently, NEET has no restriction on the number of attempts. However, the expert committee has suggested imposing a cap to streamline exam management and encourage candidates to approach their preparation more earnestly.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for an extra NEET attempt for candidates affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NTA is yet to confirm whether these changes will be implemented, but candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.