AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Latest Dates

The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has finally published the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results on its counselling portal – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Candidates who participated in the first phase of counselling can now access and download their allotment order by logging in with their hall ticket number and date of birth.

The AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process began on July 7, with registration closing on July 16. Certificate verification was completed by July 17, followed by the closure of web option entry on July 19. Based on candidates’ preferences, merit, and the availability of seats, the allotments for Phase 1 have now been published.

To view and download the allotment order, candidates need to:

Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Click on the ‘download allotment order’ link on the homepage.

Log in using their unique credentials.

Download and print the allotment order for admission use.

Allotted candidates must report by July 26, 2025, through both online self-reporting and offline reporting at the allotted college. Candidates must download their allotment order and self-joining report from the portal and submit them in person during college reporting.

Additionally, candidates must pay the tuition fee, if mentioned in the allotment order, before proceeding with the self-reporting step. Failure to complete both online and offline procedures will result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

With classes scheduled to begin on August 4, candidates are advised to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadline to ensure smooth admission into engineering, agriculture, or pharmacy programmes.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.