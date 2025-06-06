BITS Pilani Opens Direct Admission Applications for Class 12 Board Toppers - All Details

Summary The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), Pilani, has officially opened its registration window for direct admission to first-rank holders of Class 12 board exams. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bitsadmission.com, with the last date for registration set as June 30, 2025.

The Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), Pilani, has officially opened its registration window for direct admission to first-rank holders of Class 12 board exams. This annual initiative by the prestigious institute offers board toppers from both central and state boards a chance to secure admission into their preferred programme without appearing for the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT). Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bitsadmission.com, with the last date for registration set as June 30, 2025.

This opportunity is open to candidates aspiring for admission into the Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Master of Science (MSc), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programmes at BITS Pilani and its other campuses. To qualify, applicants must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) or Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) in their Class 12 examinations and secured a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in PCM or PCB subjects, with at least 60% in each subject.

According to the official guidelines, the topper in the PCM stream will be eligible for admission to any first-degree programme of their choice, while the topper in the PCB stream will be considered for BPharm or the BE Environmental and Sustainability Engineering programme.

In scenarios where a board announces multiple first-rank holders, BITS Pilani will admit up to four candidates under this scheme. If the number of candidates exceeds four, a well-defined tie-breaking procedure will be followed. This involves comparing marks in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry from Class 12 exams in sequence. If the tie persists, marks from Class 10 Mathematics and Science will be considered. Should a tie still remain unresolved, the admissions committee holds the authority to introduce further criteria, such as a written test, with due notification to the applicants involved.