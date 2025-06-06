NEET SS 2024 Counselling Round 2 Seat Matrix Out - MCC Withdraws Seats Before Allotment

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially published the seat matrix for NEET SS 2024 counselling Round 2. This round, which began on June 2, 2025, will facilitate allotments for more than 6000 super-speciality seats across the country.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially published the seat matrix for NEET SS 2024 counselling Round 2, providing candidates with a detailed breakdown of available seats for the ongoing admission process. This round, which began on June 2, 2025, will facilitate allotments for more than 6000 super-specialty seats across the country.

Detailed Seat Matrix

As per the latest announcement, the seats for this round have been classified under Virtual Vacancy, Clear Vacancy, and Newly Added Seats, covering both All India and Tamil Nadu state quotas. A total of 4,223 seats have been listed as Virtual Vacancy, 1,832 seats fall under Clear Vacancy, while 431 new seats have been added under the All India quota, and 145 new seats specifically for Tamil Nadu.

In a recent notification published on June 5, MCC has announced the withdrawal of 6 seats from the second round counselling. The withdrawn seats include two MCh Neurosurgery seats from the Smt NHL Municipal Medical College (Ahmedabad), two DrNB (Super Specialty) Cardiac Anaesthesia seats from the Asian Heart Institute (Mumbai), and two MCh Neurosurgery seats from the HOD Neuro SurgeryLok Nayak Hospital Associated Maulana Azad Medical College.

“The seats mentioned above for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before allotment process of Round-2 of SS Counselling 2024,” the official notice informed.

The choice filling process began on June 3, 2025, with candidates required to fill and lock their preferences by June 8, 2025. After reviewing the seat matrix, registered candidates can log in to the official MCC portal (mcc.nic.in), fill in their choices in order of preference, and save them for final submission.

The seat allotment result for NEET SS 2024 Round 2 will be declared on June 11, 2025, followed by the institute reporting process scheduled from June 12 to June 19, 2025. Candidates must finalise their choices early and cross-check the seat matrix thoroughly to optimise their allotment chances in this competitive counselling round.