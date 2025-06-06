Staff Selection Commission

SSC Recruitment 2025 Update - Now Entire Application Process Can be Completed on mySSC App!

PTI
PTI
Posted on 06 Jun 2025
09:29 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Government jobs aspirants can now apply for recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through an upgraded mobile application developed by it.
The SSC conducts seven mandated all India open competitive examinations, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) besides three limited departmental competitive examinations.

Government jobs aspirants can now apply for recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through an upgraded mobile application developed by it, a top official said on Thursday.

He said the upgraded 'mySSC app' will be of great help to job aspirants, especially those from rural areas.

"All candidates applying for recruitment exams conducted by SSC can fill the entire application form through the application itself," SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there is no specific need to go to any computer centre or depend on any other operator in order to fill up and submit applications.

"The candidates can also identify themselves through Aadhaar OTP and face authentication on the same app," Gopalakrishnan said.

He said the application developed for SSC by Cubastion Consulting firm is going to be a big boon for the candidates and would add to ease of dealing with the Commission throughout the exam cycle from applying till joining.

"We are happy to be a part of this change with SSC," said Cubastion co-founder and CEO Ravi Kumar.

TS TET June 2025 - Exam Dates Announced, Mock Test Link Activated! All Details
TS TET June 2025 - Exam Dates Announced, Mock Test Link Activated! All Details

He said India's digital expansion requires trusted platforms and by bringing together biometric identity verification and Aadhaar-enabled services "we are making mass hiring fairer, more secure, and accessible, particularly for rural candidates".

Until now, many of these candidates relied heavily on common service centres and cyber cafes to fill out their application forms, often at a cost, Kumar said.

"With the new mySSC app, candidates can now complete the entire process - from registration to application - directly on their mobile phones. It removes private middlemen from the system and puts power back into the hands of the applicants. Our future vision is to make this app a one-stop solution for the entire recruitment lifecycle," he added.

In the past, candidates could apply online through the Commission's website and take a live photo via the mySSC mobile app, according to a notice issued by the SSC.

"Starting from June 2025, the entire application process can now be completed seamlessly within the app itself," said the notice dated June 2, 2025.

Candidates will be able to apply for SSC examination using specific android mobile phones through the mySSC mobile app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, it said.

"This will be applicable for all the exams being conducted June 2025 onwards," the Commission said.

The mySSC mobile app of the Commission has been significantly upgraded which is aimed at enhancing the user experience and expanding the range of services available, it said.

CSIR NET 2025 June Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Detailed Schedule
CSIR NET 2025 June Registration Begins at csirnet.nta.ac.in - Link and Detailed Schedule

The update would include integration of the Aadhaar authentication services, the Commission said.

In order to apply through the mySSC mobile app, candidates must first register using their Aadhaar number on the OTR page.

The mobile app works only on Android phones with version 11 or higher, the SSC said.

Before applying for the examinations candidates must also install the Aadhaar Face RD app on their phone to complete the face authentication form, it said and shared a link to it.

In another notice issued on Wednesday, the Commission said that candidates are seeking clarification whether demographic details such as name, date of birth, address etc. from Aadhaar will prevail over the data filled by the candidates in the OTR form.

"In this regard, it is clarified that the information entered by the candidates in the OTR shall be treated as final for all recruitment related purposes and details mentioned in Aadhaar will not override the candidate-provided information in OTR," the notice said.

The SSC had in April this year decided to implement Aadhaar-based biometric authentication in its all examinations in order to verify candidates’ identity on a voluntary basis.

The Commission is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others.

The SSC conducts seven mandated all India open competitive examinations, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) besides three limited departmental competitive examinations, according to the officials.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 06 Jun 2025
09:30 AM
Staff Selection Commission SSC Recruitment exam Mobile App
Similar stories
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC

SSC Combined Hindi Translator Exam 2025 Notification OUT- Apply Till 26 June

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2025 for 1st, 2nd Year Soon at bie.ap.gov.in- Know Late. . .

NTA

ICAR AIEEA PG & AICE JRF/SRF 2025 Application Correction Facility Begins Tomorrow- De. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 Soon! Madras HC Rejects Plea for Re-Exam Over Power Outage - Deta. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens Final Edit Window for FMGE 2025 Application Form- Know Editable Fields He. . .

TNPSC

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality