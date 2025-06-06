SSC Recruitment 2025 Update - Now Entire Application Process Can be Completed on mySSC App!

Summary Government jobs aspirants can now apply for recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through an upgraded mobile application developed by it. The SSC conducts seven mandated all India open competitive examinations, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) besides three limited departmental competitive examinations.

Government jobs aspirants can now apply for recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) through an upgraded mobile application developed by it, a top official said on Thursday.

He said the upgraded 'mySSC app' will be of great help to job aspirants, especially those from rural areas.

"All candidates applying for recruitment exams conducted by SSC can fill the entire application form through the application itself," SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there is no specific need to go to any computer centre or depend on any other operator in order to fill up and submit applications.

"The candidates can also identify themselves through Aadhaar OTP and face authentication on the same app," Gopalakrishnan said.

He said the application developed for SSC by Cubastion Consulting firm is going to be a big boon for the candidates and would add to ease of dealing with the Commission throughout the exam cycle from applying till joining.

"We are happy to be a part of this change with SSC," said Cubastion co-founder and CEO Ravi Kumar.

He said India's digital expansion requires trusted platforms and by bringing together biometric identity verification and Aadhaar-enabled services "we are making mass hiring fairer, more secure, and accessible, particularly for rural candidates".

Until now, many of these candidates relied heavily on common service centres and cyber cafes to fill out their application forms, often at a cost, Kumar said.

"With the new mySSC app, candidates can now complete the entire process - from registration to application - directly on their mobile phones. It removes private middlemen from the system and puts power back into the hands of the applicants. Our future vision is to make this app a one-stop solution for the entire recruitment lifecycle," he added.

In the past, candidates could apply online through the Commission's website and take a live photo via the mySSC mobile app, according to a notice issued by the SSC.

"Starting from June 2025, the entire application process can now be completed seamlessly within the app itself," said the notice dated June 2, 2025.

Candidates will be able to apply for SSC examination using specific android mobile phones through the mySSC mobile app which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, it said.

"This will be applicable for all the exams being conducted June 2025 onwards," the Commission said.

The mySSC mobile app of the Commission has been significantly upgraded which is aimed at enhancing the user experience and expanding the range of services available, it said.

The update would include integration of the Aadhaar authentication services, the Commission said.

In order to apply through the mySSC mobile app, candidates must first register using their Aadhaar number on the OTR page.

The mobile app works only on Android phones with version 11 or higher, the SSC said.

Before applying for the examinations candidates must also install the Aadhaar Face RD app on their phone to complete the face authentication form, it said and shared a link to it.

In another notice issued on Wednesday, the Commission said that candidates are seeking clarification whether demographic details such as name, date of birth, address etc. from Aadhaar will prevail over the data filled by the candidates in the OTR form.

"In this regard, it is clarified that the information entered by the candidates in the OTR shall be treated as final for all recruitment related purposes and details mentioned in Aadhaar will not override the candidate-provided information in OTR," the notice said.

The SSC had in April this year decided to implement Aadhaar-based biometric authentication in its all examinations in order to verify candidates’ identity on a voluntary basis.

The Commission is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the central government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others.

The SSC conducts seven mandated all India open competitive examinations, including the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) besides three limited departmental competitive examinations, according to the officials.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.