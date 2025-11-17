UP NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice-Filling Deadline Extended Following MCC Schedule Release

Summary The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has extended the choice-filling deadline for Round 1 of the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling. The decision comes in compliance with fresh directives issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi.

The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has extended the choice-filling deadline for Round 1 of the UP NEET PG 2025 counselling. The extension applies to admissions under the state quota for MD, MS, Diploma, and DNB programmes for the 2025 academic year.

The decision comes in compliance with fresh directives issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi. Earlier, the DGME had already extended the registration and fee payment deadline to November 14, 2025, to support candidates facing technical delays.

As per the latest notice, the new deadline for Round 1 choice filling is November 19, 2025, up to 5 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Those who have successfully registered and submitted the required security fee under UP NEET PG 2025.

Candidates are advised to fill and lock their choices carefully within the extended window. Any failure to lock preferences before the deadline may result in loss of seat preference or disqualification from the round.

UPDGME recently published a notice announcing the debarment of seven candidates who resigned from their allotted MD/MS seats during the 2024-25 session, making them ineligible for the current counselling cycle.