NEET PG 2025

Gujarat Revises NEET PG 2025 Seat Conversion Rules! Major Changes & Category-Wise Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
13:27 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Health and Family Welfare Department in Gandhinagar has revised its postgraduate medical admission rules, introducing significant changes to the seat conversion process for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling.
The amendments outline a clear framework on when and how vacant seats in reserved and special categories will be shifted to other quotas, marking a major policy update for this year’s PG admissions.

The Health and Family Welfare Department in Gandhinagar has revised its postgraduate medical admission rules, introducing significant changes to the seat conversion process for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling. The amendments outline a clear framework on when and how vacant seats in reserved and special categories will be shifted to other quotas, marking a major policy update for this year’s PG admissions.

According to the newly issued notification, vacant reserved category seats will now be converted to unreserved (UR) seats only in the third round of counselling, a point that was not explicitly mentioned in the previous regulations. The health department has also introduced a seat conversion algorithm specifying the exact sequence in which reserved category seats will be transferred. This conversion will take place only after all eligible candidates within that category have been allotted seats.

In another key change, the department has clarified the process for NRI and management quota (MQ) seats. Under the new rules, vacant NRI seats will be transferred to management quota seats, and if MQ seats continue to remain unfilled in the third round, they will be converted into government quota (GQ) seats. This NRI → MQ → GQ sequence has been introduced for the first time in the state’s PG medical admissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the general merit list released earlier, 4,790 candidates have been placed in the unreserved category, followed by 1,129 under SEBC, 1,087 under EWS, and 14 in the NRI category.

Under the Gujarat Professional Post-Graduate Medical Educational Courses (Regulation of Admission) Rules, 2018, vacant reserved seats were to be transferred to unreserved seats after allocating seats to all eligible candidates of those categories. However, the rules did not specify when this conversion should happen or the order of conversion, leading to ambiguity during counselling rounds.

Detailed Seat Conversion Order for NEET PG 2025

The 2025 amendment now clearly outlines the category-wise conversion flow:

PwD and In-service Vacancies:

ST → ST

SC → SC

SEBC → SEBC

EWS → EWS

UR → UR

Reserved to Unreserved (after exhaustion of eligible candidates, Round 3):

ST → UR

SC → UR

SEBC → UR

EWS → UR

Quota Sequence for Vacant Seats:

NRI → Management Quota (MQ)

MQ → Government Quota (GQ)

With these revisions, the Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling process will now follow a transparent and structured mechanism, aiming to ensure fair distribution of seats across categories while preventing vacancies in later rounds of admission.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
13:28 PM
NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling health and family welfare department Gujarat vacant seats
Similar stories
Karnataka government

KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Hybrid Learning

All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next. . .

NEET UG

Stray Vacancy Round of MP NEET UG 2025 Sees High Competition with 148 Candidates per . . .

BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Mains: Answer Sheets Released; Check Objection Submission Guidelines

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka government

KEA Releases Revised KSET 2025 Answer Key; No Changes in Seven Subjects

Hybrid Learning

All Schools in Gurugram to Go Hybrid Till Class 5 Amid Severe Air Quality - What Next. . .

NEET UG

Stray Vacancy Round of MP NEET UG 2025 Sees High Competition with 148 Candidates per . . .

BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Mains: Answer Sheets Released; Check Objection Submission Guidelines

NEET PG

Haryana NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Open Till November 16; Detail. . .

XIMB

Athlos 2025 Wraps Up at XIMB with Three Days of High-Voltage Sports, Spirit and Succe. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality