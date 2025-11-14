Gujarat Revises NEET PG 2025 Seat Conversion Rules! Major Changes & Category-Wise Updates

Summary The Health and Family Welfare Department in Gandhinagar has revised its postgraduate medical admission rules, introducing significant changes to the seat conversion process for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling. The amendments outline a clear framework on when and how vacant seats in reserved and special categories will be shifted to other quotas, marking a major policy update for this year’s PG admissions.

The Health and Family Welfare Department in Gandhinagar has revised its postgraduate medical admission rules, introducing significant changes to the seat conversion process for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling. The amendments outline a clear framework on when and how vacant seats in reserved and special categories will be shifted to other quotas, marking a major policy update for this year’s PG admissions.

According to the newly issued notification, vacant reserved category seats will now be converted to unreserved (UR) seats only in the third round of counselling, a point that was not explicitly mentioned in the previous regulations. The health department has also introduced a seat conversion algorithm specifying the exact sequence in which reserved category seats will be transferred. This conversion will take place only after all eligible candidates within that category have been allotted seats.

In another key change, the department has clarified the process for NRI and management quota (MQ) seats. Under the new rules, vacant NRI seats will be transferred to management quota seats, and if MQ seats continue to remain unfilled in the third round, they will be converted into government quota (GQ) seats. This NRI → MQ → GQ sequence has been introduced for the first time in the state’s PG medical admissions.

As per the general merit list released earlier, 4,790 candidates have been placed in the unreserved category, followed by 1,129 under SEBC, 1,087 under EWS, and 14 in the NRI category.

Under the Gujarat Professional Post-Graduate Medical Educational Courses (Regulation of Admission) Rules, 2018, vacant reserved seats were to be transferred to unreserved seats after allocating seats to all eligible candidates of those categories. However, the rules did not specify when this conversion should happen or the order of conversion, leading to ambiguity during counselling rounds.

Detailed Seat Conversion Order for NEET PG 2025

The 2025 amendment now clearly outlines the category-wise conversion flow:

PwD and In-service Vacancies:

ST → ST

SC → SC

SEBC → SEBC

EWS → EWS

UR → UR

Reserved to Unreserved (after exhaustion of eligible candidates, Round 3):

ST → UR

SC → UR

SEBC → UR

EWS → UR

Quota Sequence for Vacant Seats:

NRI → Management Quota (MQ)

MQ → Government Quota (GQ)

With these revisions, the Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling process will now follow a transparent and structured mechanism, aiming to ensure fair distribution of seats across categories while preventing vacancies in later rounds of admission.