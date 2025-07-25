DU UG Round 2 Admissions 2025: Vacant Seats List Out; Allotment Result Soon

Summary The University of Delhi (DU) has released the list of vacant seats for Round 2 of UG admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025-26. Candidates seeking admission into top colleges can now check available seats on the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the list of vacant seats for Round 2 of UG admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2025-26. Candidates seeking admission into top colleges can now check available seats on the official portal at admission.uod.ac.in. This update comes ahead of the second round of allocations scheduled to be announced on July 28.

In the first round of counselling, 62,565 students have confirmed their admission to various undergraduate programmes. According to data shared by DU, 16,126 students have frozen their seats, confirming their chosen programme and college. However, a large section — 43,741 candidates — have opted for an upgrade, indicating a desire to move to a higher-preference programme or college. These candidates can reorder their preferences on July 25, within the ongoing upgrade window.

The DU UG Round 2 CSAS allocation list will be published on July 28, following which selected candidates must “accept” the seat online between July 28 and July 30. The verification and approval of applications by respective colleges will take place from July 28 to July 31, and the final deadline for fee payment is August 1, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many prestigious colleges, including Hindu College, Miranda House, Kirori Mal College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), have reported vacancies across sought-after programmes, making Round 2 a critical opportunity for applicants aiming for top institutes.

Candidates are advised to visit the DU admissions portal regularly for updates and ensure the timely submission of preferences and documents.