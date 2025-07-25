AIIMS Issues Reporting Guidelines Ahead of NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Summary As the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) prepares to release the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results on July 31, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued crucial reporting guidelines for MBBS admissions. A total of 2,000 MBBS seats across 17 AIIMS institutes will be filled through this year’s counselling.

As the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) prepares to release the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results on July 31, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued crucial reporting guidelines for MBBS admissions. A total of 2,000 MBBS seats across 17 AIIMS institutes will be filled through this year’s counselling.

Candidates allotted a seat in AIIMS New Delhi through MCC counselling must report in person between August 1 and August 6 at the Academic Section, Undergraduate Cell, to confirm admission. The admission process includes document verification, medical examination, and completion of joining formalities.

Documents Required for AIIMS MBBS Admission 2025

Students are instructed to carry the following documents in original along with two sets of photocopies:

Provisional seat allotment letter issued by MCC NEET UG 2025 scorecard NEET UG admit card 2025 Five recent passport-size photographs Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, passport, election card, etc.) Caste certificate, PwD certificate (if applicable) Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates

AIIMS has clearly stated that original documents will be retained by the institute and will not be returned before the completion of the MBBS course. Students are advised to arrange for additional copies for other documentation purposes.

The regular classes for freshers will begin on August 18, 2025. AIIMS has also advised students to be prepared for an additional day’s stay, as the joining and medical examination processes may extend beyond a single day.

Students are advised to regularly visit mcc.nic.in and the AIIMS website for updates related to seat allotment and reporting.