NEET UG 2025

AIIMS Issues Reporting Guidelines Ahead of NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jul 2025
11:27 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
As the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) prepares to release the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results on July 31, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued crucial reporting guidelines for MBBS admissions.
A total of 2,000 MBBS seats across 17 AIIMS institutes will be filled through this year’s counselling.

As the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) prepares to release the NEET UG 2025 round 1 seat allotment results on July 31, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued crucial reporting guidelines for MBBS admissions. A total of 2,000 MBBS seats across 17 AIIMS institutes will be filled through this year’s counselling.

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begins!
NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begins!

Candidates allotted a seat in AIIMS New Delhi through MCC counselling must report in person between August 1 and August 6 at the Academic Section, Undergraduate Cell, to confirm admission. The admission process includes document verification, medical examination, and completion of joining formalities.

Documents Required for AIIMS MBBS Admission 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Students are instructed to carry the following documents in original along with two sets of photocopies:

  1. Provisional seat allotment letter issued by MCC
  2. NEET UG 2025 scorecard
  3. NEET UG admit card 2025
  4. Five recent passport-size photographs
  5. Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, passport, election card, etc.)
  6. Caste certificate, PwD certificate (if applicable)
  7. Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice

AIIMS has clearly stated that original documents will be retained by the institute and will not be returned before the completion of the MBBS course. Students are advised to arrange for additional copies for other documentation purposes.

The regular classes for freshers will begin on August 18, 2025. AIIMS has also advised students to be prepared for an additional day’s stay, as the joining and medical examination processes may extend beyond a single day.

Students are advised to regularly visit mcc.nic.in and the AIIMS website for updates related to seat allotment and reporting.

Last updated on 25 Jul 2025
11:34 AM
NEET UG 2025 AIIMS All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) NEET counselling
Similar stories
SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begin. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Steps and Instructions by NTA

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Sister Nivedita University

Salesforce partners with Eastern India’s leading university to revolutionise higher. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Exam Cancelled! Rescheduling in Progress; Check Notice

Delhi University (DU)

DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: Results of 76 MP Candidates Updated, Registration for Counselling Begin. . .

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Out - Check Download Steps and Instructions by NTA

TS ECET 2025

TSCHE Begins TS ECET 2025 Spot Round Registration at tgecetd.nic.in- Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality