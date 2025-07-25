DU UG Round 1 - Over 43000 Students Opt for Upgradation; Window to Close Today

Summary More than 62,000 candidates have confirmed their admissions in the first round of undergraduate seat allocation in the Delhi University (DU). The admitted candidates wishing to reorder their college or programme preferences can do so until 4:59 pm on Friday.

More than 62,000 candidates have confirmed their admissions in the first round of undergraduate seat allocation in the Delhi University (DU), with over 43,000 students opting for upgrades, officials said on Thursday.

According to data shared by the DU, a total of 62,565 candidates -- 34,014 females and 28,551 males -- have confirmed their admissions so far. Among the admitted students, 143 are orphans (77 females and 66 males) and 949 are single girl children.

According to the schedule, the upgrade window is now live. The admitted candidates wishing to reorder their college or programme preferences can do so until 4:59 pm on Friday. The university has also uploaded the latest list of vacant seats on its official website, last updated at 2 pm on Thursday.

A total of 16,126 candidates have chosen to freeze their seats in this round, while 43,741 have opted to upgrade.

The second round of seat allocation is scheduled for release at 5 pm on July 28.

This year, the university made 93,166 allocations against 71,624 undergraduate seats across 69 colleges and 79 UG programmes, reflecting the expectation of significant internal reshuffling in future rounds.

"More than 93,000 allocations have been done based on the pattern and requirement of the previous years, as many students shuffle their seats from one college to another," a senior DU official told PTI.

The Common Seat Allocation System for Undergraduate programmes (CSAS-UG), which governs these admissions, considers CUET-UG scores, programme and college preferences, and the reservation criteria while making allocations.

Admissions have been allotted across several categories, including Unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Sikh Minority, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child and Orphan.

Candidates were given time until 4:59 pm on July 21 to accept their offered seats. Verification and approval at the college level continued until July 22 and the final date for fee payment was July 23.

In an effort to ensure transparency, the university has enabled access to the minimum allocation scores and the corresponding ranks for every programme and college. These can be viewed by the candidates on their dashboards and will also be published on the DU's admission portal.

Meanwhile, allocations for performance-based programmes, such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Arts, will take place during the third round. The university has advised the candidates applying to these streams to regularly check their respective college or department websites for the trial schedules.

The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to begin on August 1.

