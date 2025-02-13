CUET UG 2025

When Can You Register for CUET UG 2025? Date and Exam Pattern

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 soon, with an official notification expected this week.
This entrance exam is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to top universities across India for undergraduate programmes.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 soon, with an official notification expected this week. This entrance exam is mandatory for candidates seeking admission to top universities across India for undergraduate programmes. The application form will be available on the official website once released.

CUET UG 2025 Eligibility Criteria

  • There is no age limit for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for class 12 (or an equivalent exam) in 2025 are eligible to apply, regardless of age.
  • However, applicants must meet the specific eligibility criteria set by the university or institution they are applying to.
CUET UG 2025 Revised Exam Pattern

The NTA had previously modified the exam structure and subject selection criteria. Candidates can now choose up to five subjects, regardless of their class 12 curriculum.

  • Section 1 - Language: 50 questions | 60 minutes (for all subjects)
  • Section 2 - Domain-Specific Subjects: 50 questions
  • Section 3 - General Aptitude Test: 50 questions

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The CUET UG 2024 exam witnessed a participation of 11,13,610 candidates from across the country.

The CUET UG 2025 exam is scheduled for May/ June 2025 and will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) at multiple exam centres across the country.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate
