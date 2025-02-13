UPSC IES

UPSC IES/ ISS Exam 2025: Apply Online for 47 Posts, Eligibility and Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
13:59 PM

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025.
Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website upsc.gov.in until March 4, 2025.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website upsc.gov.in until March 4, 2025. A correction window will be available from March 5 to March 11, 2025.

UPSC IES/ ISS Vacancy Details 2025

The UPSC IES/ ISS recruitment drive aims to fill 47 vacancies, distributed as follows:

  • Indian Economic Service (IES): 12 posts
  • Indian Statistical Service (ISS): 35 posts

How to Apply for UPSC IES/ ISS 2025

  1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.
  2. Register through the One-Time Registration (OTR) platform (mandatory for first-time applicants).
  3. Log in and fill out the online application form.
  4. Upload the required documents and submit the application before the deadline.
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC IES/ ISS 2025

  • Candidates must be between 21 and 30 years as of August 1, 2025, meaning they should be born between August 2, 1995, and August 1, 2004.
  • Educational Qualifications
  1. Indian Economic Service (IES): Postgraduate degree in Economics, Applied Economics, Business Economics, or Econometrics from a recognised university.
  2. Indian Statistical Service (ISS): Bachelor’s degree with Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics as one of the subjects, or a master's degree in any of these fields from a recognised university.

UPSC IES/ ISS 2025 Selection Process

The selection process consists of:

Part I: Written Examination (1,000 marks)

Part II: Viva Voce (200 marks)

UPSC IES/ ISS 2025 Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates must use a black ballpoint pen to fill OMR sheets. Pencils and other colours are not allowed.
  • Incorrect roll numbers or test booklet series codes may lead to disqualification.
  • Candidates must arrive at least 30 minutes before the exam starts, as late entry is prohibited.
Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
13:59 PM
UPSC IES UPSC 2025
