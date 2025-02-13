The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!

Summary With immense pride and excitement, we unveil the Top 50 Finalists of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025! This year, we witnessed a record-breaking response, with 4,898 nominations pouring in from over 558 schools – a testament to the incredible talent, passion, and ambition of today’s youth.

With immense pride and excitement, we unveil the Top 50 Finalists of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025! This prestigious event, presented by Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata) and powered by University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, celebrates the brightest young talents from across Eastern India.

The selection process was far from easy. A distinguished panel of educationists and editors meticulously evaluated a diverse and awe-inspiring array of entries. From young innovators who are shaping the future with cutting-edge ideas, to young entrepreneurs who have already stepped into the world of business, to athletes excelling in unconventional sports like shot put and hula hooping; paving the way for inclusivity in the sporting world; to creative prodigies in music, art, photography, public speaking, and more, adding vibrancy to the cultural landscape and redefining possibilities.

What sets them apart? Is it their unwavering passion, their pioneering ideas, or their fearless pursuit of dreams? Perhaps, it’s all of it. For these finalists, even the sky is not the limit!

Here is the complete list of the 50 finalists who are gearing up to make history

Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, Hula Hooper from Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati

Agniswar Mukherjee, Artist from Delhi Public School, Asansol

Agnivh Prakash Bora, Social Worker from Assam Valley English High School, Guwahati

Aishani Paul, Singer from Indus Valley World School, Kolkata

Akshit Pandey, Cricketer from Bhavan's Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata

Ananya Jugade, Dancer from ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar

Ankolika Chakraborty, Table Tennis Player from St. Luke's Day School, Naihati

Anoushka Chopra, Writer from Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata

Anurag Majumdar, Innovator from Paschim Kadipur Junior High School, Labpur

Anusmita Karmakar, Swimmer from Delhi Public School, Megacity

Archishman Sinha Roy, Tabla Player from St. Xavier's Institution, Panihati

Arijeet Banerjee, Percussionist from Siliguri Boys' High School, Siliguri

Arjab Halder, Photographer from South Point High School, Kolkata

Arnab Kanti Roy, Actor from Hirendra Leela Patranavis School, Kolkata

Ayushman Sahoo, Innovator from DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar

Bipaasha Paul, Karateka from The Heritage School, Kolkata

Chahek Malpani, Speed Skater from Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata

Debapriya Manna, Chess Player from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata

Geto Sora, Badminton Player from Little Star School, Naharlagun

Goldi Kumari, Shot Putter from St Pauls English School, Harnaut, Nalanda

Hrishikesh Kumar Banik, Chess Player from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park

Kasturi Gogoi, Swimmer from Maharishi Vidya Mandir School - III, Guwahati

Koustav Roy, Sarodist from DAV Public School, Kolkata

Liu Jiayi Kaitlyn, Basketball Player from La Martiniere for Girls School, Kolkata

Md Aman Khan, Innovator from DAV Model School, Durgapur

Medhajeet Sengupta, Roller Skater from BDM International, Sonarpur

Oindrilla Das, Dancer from Delhi Public School, Guwahati

Oorja Samanta, Karateka from Griffins International School, Kharagpur

Prapti Kumar, All-rounder from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata

Rishaan Chattopadhayay, Table Tennis Player from Adamas International School, Kolkata

Rishita Samantaray, Innovator from KiiT International School, Bhubaneswar

Rose Dam Roy, Pianist from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Kolkata

Rupanjan Sen, Performing Artiste from Noble Mission Of South Calcutta, Mukundapur

Sagneek Majumder, Kickboxer from BDM International, Sonarpur

Samriddha Biswas, Writer from Techno India Group Public School, Garia

Sannidhrita Chakraborty, Dancer from Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

Sanrachana Das, Tennis Player from ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar

Saranya Sarkar, Flautist from Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya, Nadia

Saumyaa Behal, Rifle Shooter from Delhi Public School, New Town

Shanaya Ray, Innovator from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata

Shreejal Kisku, Footballer from ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar

Smayan Poddar, Entrepreneur from La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata

Suropriya Goswami, Sarodist from The Future Foundation School, Kolkata

Swastika Sarkar, Rifle Shooter from Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dum Dum

Tanish Kedia, Innovator from Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Kolkata

Tanvi Patri, Badminton Player from ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar

Udita Kankana Phookan, All-rounder from DAV Public School, Haldia

Udita Munshi, Actress from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata

Vamika Singhal, Entrepreneur from Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati

Vidushi Agarwal, Roller Skater and Gymnast from La Martiniere for Girls School, Kolkata

The journey isn't over yet!

These 50 finalists will now face the special jury panel, who will conduct interviews and make the final selection.

Only 18 of them will emerge as winners – to be revealed at the Grand Finale in Kolkata.

Read the Top 50 Finalists’ incredible stories here: bit.ly/18under18awards