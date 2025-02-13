The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!

With immense pride and excitement, we unveil the Top 50 Finalists of The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025! This prestigious event, presented by Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM-Kolkata) and powered by University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, celebrates the brightest young talents from across Eastern India.
This year, we witnessed a record-breaking response, with 4,898 nominations pouring in from over 558 schools – a testament to the incredible talent, passion, and ambition of today’s youth.
The selection process was far from easy. A distinguished panel of educationists and editors meticulously evaluated a diverse and awe-inspiring array of entries. From young innovators who are shaping the future with cutting-edge ideas, to young entrepreneurs who have already stepped into the world of business, to athletes excelling in unconventional sports like shot put and hula hooping; paving the way for inclusivity in the sporting world; to creative prodigies in music, art, photography, public speaking, and more, adding vibrancy to the cultural landscape and redefining possibilities.
What sets them apart? Is it their unwavering passion, their pioneering ideas, or their fearless pursuit of dreams? Perhaps, it’s all of it. For these finalists, even the sky is not the limit!
Here is the complete list of the 50 finalists who are gearing up to make history
- Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, Hula Hooper from Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati
- Agniswar Mukherjee, Artist from Delhi Public School, Asansol
- Agnivh Prakash Bora, Social Worker from Assam Valley English High School, Guwahati
- Aishani Paul, Singer from Indus Valley World School, Kolkata
- Akshit Pandey, Cricketer from Bhavan's Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir, Kolkata
- Ananya Jugade, Dancer from ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar
- Ankolika Chakraborty, Table Tennis Player from St. Luke's Day School, Naihati
- Anoushka Chopra, Writer from Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata
- Anurag Majumdar, Innovator from Paschim Kadipur Junior High School, Labpur
- Anusmita Karmakar, Swimmer from Delhi Public School, Megacity
- Archishman Sinha Roy, Tabla Player from St. Xavier's Institution, Panihati
- Arijeet Banerjee, Percussionist from Siliguri Boys' High School, Siliguri
- Arjab Halder, Photographer from South Point High School, Kolkata
- Arnab Kanti Roy, Actor from Hirendra Leela Patranavis School, Kolkata
- Ayushman Sahoo, Innovator from DAV Public School, Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar
- Bipaasha Paul, Karateka from The Heritage School, Kolkata
- Chahek Malpani, Speed Skater from Sushila Birla Girls' School, Kolkata
- Debapriya Manna, Chess Player from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata
- Geto Sora, Badminton Player from Little Star School, Naharlagun
- Goldi Kumari, Shot Putter from St Pauls English School, Harnaut, Nalanda
- Hrishikesh Kumar Banik, Chess Player from Delhi Public School, Ruby Park
- Kasturi Gogoi, Swimmer from Maharishi Vidya Mandir School - III, Guwahati
- Koustav Roy, Sarodist from DAV Public School, Kolkata
- Liu Jiayi Kaitlyn, Basketball Player from La Martiniere for Girls School, Kolkata
- Md Aman Khan, Innovator from DAV Model School, Durgapur
- Medhajeet Sengupta, Roller Skater from BDM International, Sonarpur
- Oindrilla Das, Dancer from Delhi Public School, Guwahati
- Oorja Samanta, Karateka from Griffins International School, Kharagpur
- Prapti Kumar, All-rounder from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata
- Rishaan Chattopadhayay, Table Tennis Player from Adamas International School, Kolkata
- Rishita Samantaray, Innovator from KiiT International School, Bhubaneswar
- Rose Dam Roy, Pianist from National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Kolkata
- Rupanjan Sen, Performing Artiste from Noble Mission Of South Calcutta, Mukundapur
- Sagneek Majumder, Kickboxer from BDM International, Sonarpur
- Samriddha Biswas, Writer from Techno India Group Public School, Garia
- Sannidhrita Chakraborty, Dancer from Vivekananda Mission School, Joka
- Sanrachana Das, Tennis Player from ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar
- Saranya Sarkar, Flautist from Bedibhawan Rabitirtha Vidyalaya, Nadia
- Saumyaa Behal, Rifle Shooter from Delhi Public School, New Town
- Shanaya Ray, Innovator from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata
- Shreejal Kisku, Footballer from ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar
- Smayan Poddar, Entrepreneur from La Martiniere for Boys, Kolkata
- Suropriya Goswami, Sarodist from The Future Foundation School, Kolkata
- Swastika Sarkar, Rifle Shooter from Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dum Dum
- Tanish Kedia, Innovator from Lakshmipat Singhania Academy, Kolkata
- Tanvi Patri, Badminton Player from ODM Global School, Bhubaneswar
- Udita Kankana Phookan, All-rounder from DAV Public School, Haldia
- Udita Munshi, Actress from G.D. Birla Centre For Education, Kolkata
- Vamika Singhal, Entrepreneur from Sanskriti The Gurukul, Guwahati
- Vidushi Agarwal, Roller Skater and Gymnast from La Martiniere for Girls School, Kolkata
The journey isn't over yet!
These 50 finalists will now face the special jury panel, who will conduct interviews and make the final selection.
Only 18 of them will emerge as winners – to be revealed at the Grand Finale in Kolkata.
Read the Top 50 Finalists’ incredible stories here: bit.ly/18under18awards