CMAT 2025

Admit Card of CMAT 2025 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Info

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 23 Jan 2025
16:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025, scheduled to take place on January 25.
Registered candidates can access their CMAT 2025 admit cards via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025, scheduled to take place on January 25. Registered candidates can access their CMAT 2025 admit cards via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Steps to Download CMAT Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT
  2. Enter the candidate’s CMAT 2025 application number and date of birth or use the registration number and password.
  3. Navigate to the ‘CMAT admit card download 2025’ tab and click on it.
  4. Download and save the admit card.
  5. Carefully verify the details and take a printout for future reference.
ADVERTISEMENT
TS TET 2025 Answer Key to be Out; Pass Marks: How to Check Key
TS TET 2025 Answer Key to be Out; Pass Marks: How to Check Key
CBSE Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for Key Positions Before Deadline
CBSE Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for Key Positions Before Deadline

The CMAT 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across two shifts. The first shift will run from 9AM to noon, while the second shift will take place from 3PM to 6PM.

In case of any issues related to downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the information provided, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email their concerns to cmat@nta.ac.in.

Last updated on 23 Jan 2025
18:00 PM
CMAT 2025 Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)
Similar stories
CISF

CISF invites applications for 1124 Constable/Driver posts- Eligibility criteria here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL 2024: Tier II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

State Bank of India

SBI to close application window for SCO Recruitment 2024- Check eligibility and other. . .

AILET 2025

AILET 2025 Counselling Third Merit List Postponed - Check Seat Availability Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CISF

CISF invites applications for 1124 Constable/Driver posts- Eligibility criteria here

Staff Selection Commission

SSC CGL 2024: Tier II Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

Sister Nivedita University

SNU BioTalk 2025: An International Conference on "Symphony of Cellular Signals in Met. . .

State Bank of India

SBI to close application window for SCO Recruitment 2024- Check eligibility and other. . .

AILET 2025

AILET 2025 Counselling Third Merit List Postponed - Check Seat Availability Update

Rajasthan government

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule Revised- Check Details Inside