Admit Card of CMAT 2025 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Info

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025, scheduled to take place on January 25. Registered candidates can access their CMAT 2025 admit cards via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025, scheduled to take place on January 25. Registered candidates can access their CMAT 2025 admit cards via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Steps to Download CMAT Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT Enter the candidate’s CMAT 2025 application number and date of birth or use the registration number and password. Navigate to the ‘CMAT admit card download 2025’ tab and click on it. Download and save the admit card. Carefully verify the details and take a printout for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CMAT 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across two shifts. The first shift will run from 9AM to noon, while the second shift will take place from 3PM to 6PM.

In case of any issues related to downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the information provided, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email their concerns to cmat@nta.ac.in.