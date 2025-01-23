CMAT 2025
Admit Card of CMAT 2025 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Info
Posted on 23 Jan 2025
16:49 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025, scheduled to take place on January 25. Registered candidates can access their CMAT 2025 admit cards via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.
Steps to Download CMAT Admit Card 2025
The CMAT 2025 will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format across two shifts. The first shift will run from 9AM to noon, while the second shift will take place from 3PM to 6PM.
In case of any issues related to downloading the admit card or discrepancies in the information provided, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email their concerns to cmat@nta.ac.in.