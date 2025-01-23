CBSE Recruitment 2025: How to Apply for Key Positions Before Deadline

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the application process for the recruitment of Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official website, cbse.gov.in, before the deadline of January 31, 2025.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon close the application process for the recruitment of Superintendent and Junior Assistant positions. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online via the official website, cbse.gov.in, before the deadline of January 31, 2025.

How to Apply for CBSE Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. Click on the link titled ‘Online applications for direct recruitment for the post of Superintendent and Junior Assistant’ under the 'Latest@CBSE' section. Register by providing a valid mobile number and email address. Log in and fill out the application form with accurate details. Upload required documents, including a recent photograph and signature. Pay the application fee (if applicable) and submit the form. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

Superintendent: 142 vacancies

Junior Assistant: 70 vacancies

CBSE Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Requirements

Candidates must be at least 18 years old as of January 31, 2025.

Superintendent: Applicants must hold a Bachelor's Degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Junior Assistant: Candidates should have passed the 12th grade or possess an equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university.

CBSE Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS candidates: INR 800 per post.

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Servicemen/ Women/ Departmental candidates: No application fee.