TS TET 2025 Answer Key to be Out; Pass Marks: How to Check Key

Summary The Director of School Education, Telangana, is set to publish the subject-wise answer key for the Telangana Teacher's Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 tomorrow, January 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access and download the answer key from the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in, once it is released.

Steps to Download TS TET Answer Key 2025 (Once it is Released)

Visit the official website tgtet2024.aptonline.in Click on the ‘Provisional Answer Key’ link on the homepage. Enter the candidate’s roll number and date of birth to log in. Download and review the answer key.

TS TET 2025 Passing Criteria

To qualify for TS TET 2025, candidates from the general category must secure at least 60% marks. Those from the BC category need a minimum of 50%, while SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates require 40% to pass.

Applicants should note that they can submit objections to the TS TET 2025 answer key until January 27, 2025. To challenge the provisional key, candidates must provide supporting documents and pay the requisite objection fee. The final answer key will be issued after reviewing all challenges, and the results are expected to be announced on February 5.

This year, approximately 2.75 lakh candidates registered for the exam. Paper I is intended for those aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper II is for candidates aiming to teach classes 6 to 8.

The marks obtained in the TS TET exam will play a crucial role in the recruitment of teachers. Additionally, the Telangana government has confirmed that the TET exam will now be conducted annually. Previously, TS TET certification was valid for seven years, but it is now valid for a lifetime.