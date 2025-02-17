ICSE 2025 Exam Begins Tomorrow with English - Key Instructions and Dates by CISCE!

Summary With the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Board Exams 2025 almost about to begin, students are gearing up to tackle one of the most significant challenges of their academic journey. The exam commence tomorrow, February 18, with English Paper 1 (English Language).

With the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 Board Exams 2025 almost about to begin, students are gearing up to tackle one of the most significant challenges of their academic journey. The exam commence tomorrow, February 18, with English Paper 1 (English Language). The ICSE will continue as per the official schedule released by CISCE and conclude on March 27, 2025, with the results being declared in May 2025.

Exam Schedule

February 18 (2 hours) - English Paper 1 (English Language)

February 21 (2 hours) - English Paper 2 (English Literature)

February 22 (3 hours) - Art Paper 1

February 24 (3 hours) - Art Paper 2

February 25 (3 hours) - Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Korean, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

February 28 (2 hours) - Economics (Group II Elective)

March 1 (3 hours) - Art Paper 3

March 4 (3 hours) - Mathematics

March 6 (3 hours) - Hindi

March 8 (2 hours) - Group III Elective (Section B)

March 10 (2 hours) - History and Civics

March 12 (2 hours) - Geography

March 17 (2 hours) - Science Paper 1 (Physics)

March 18 (3 hours) - Art Paper 4

March 19 (2/3 hours) - Group III Elective (Section A)

March 21 (2 hours) - Science Paper 2 (Chemistry)

March 24 (2 hours) - Science Paper 3 (Biology)

March 26 (2 hours) - Commercial Studies (Group II Elective), French (Group II Elective)

March 27 (2 hours) - Environmental Science (Group II Elective)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has issued important guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.

Exam Day Instructions for Students

Students must be seated in the exam centre/hall at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time and will not be allowed to leave the same before the conclusion of the paper.

Students will receive an additional 15 minutes for reading the question paper before the beginning of their writing time.

Any book, memorandum/pocketbook, notes, paper, calculator, and mobile phones/wireless devices, are strictly not allowed inside the examination hall.

Students should use a black/blue pen to write their answers and must adhere to the instructions provided by the invigilators.

CISCE has urged students to follow all examination rules and maintain discipline inside the examination hall. Any form of malpractice can lead to disqualification.