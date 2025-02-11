ICSE 2025

Mastering ICSE 2025 Chemistry: High-Weightage Topics and Expert Tips to Boost Your Score!

Ankita Chatterji
Ankita Chatterji
Posted on 11 Feb 2025
12:53 PM

Unsplash

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
With the ICSE board exams fast approaching, students are gearing up to tackle one of the most significant challenges of their academic journey.
As the pressure mounts, students must adopt effective study strategies to maximize their performance, particularly in the Chemistry subject.

With the ICSE 2025 board exams fast approaching, students are gearing up to tackle one of the most significant challenges of their academic journey. The exams commence on February 18, 2025, with the chemistry paper scheduled for March 21, 2025. As the pressure mounts, students must adopt effective study strategies to maximize their performance, particularly in the chemistry subject. To help students navigate their final revisions, The Telegraph Online Edugraph spoke with educator Kamalika Tapader, Chemistry Faculty of the STEM World School who shared valuable insights on study techniques, common pitfalls, and key focus areas.

Smart Study Strategies for Success

To maximise performance, students should follow the POMODORO Method (25 minutes study, 5 minutes break) and strategically plan their time. “A well-structured timetable ensures comprehensive revision and minimizes last-minute stress,” advises Tapader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICSE 2025 Chemistry paper pattern remains unchanged, comprising of two sections:

  • Section 1: Compulsory short-answer questions
  • Section 2: Choice-based long-answer questions, where students can select a specific number of questions to answer

The emphasis continues on conceptual clarity and Higher-Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions.

Avoid These Common Mistakes

Many students misinterpret observation-based questions, make IUPAC naming errors, and struggle with time management. “Unbalanced chemical equations are one of the most frequent mistakes—always balance atoms on both sides,” warns Tapader.

To avoid errors:

  • Write structured, concise answers with correct chemical formulas.
  • Read questions carefully—no marks are awarded for unspecified answers.
  • Practice previous years’ papers and mock tests to gain confidence and manage time effectively.

Key Topics & High-Weightage Chapters

Students should prioritise high-weightage chapters such as Mole Concept, Acids, Bases & Salts, Metallurgy, and Organic Chemistry. Numerical problems from Vapour Density, Mole, and Empirical Formula require special attention. She informs "The most reliable source for understanding subject weightage is the official ICSE Class 10 chemistry syllabus, which will detail the proportion of marks allocated to different chapters and topics."

Expected weightage of key chapters:

  • Chapter 1: Periodic Properties and Variations of Properties – Physical and Chemical= 10 Marks
  • Chapter 2: Chemical Bonding = 8 Marks
  • Chapter 3: Study of Acids, Bases, and Salts = 12 Marks
  • Chapter 4: Analytical Chemistry= 5 Marks
  • Chapter 5: Mole Concept and Stoichiometry = 12 Marks
  • Chapter 6: Electrolysis = 8 Marks
  • Chapter 7: Metallurgy = 10 Marks
  • Chapter 8: Study of Compounds = 20 Marks
  • Chapter 9: Organic Chemistry = 15 Marks

Students must also revise laboratory experiments, including gas identification and salt analysis, and prepare for observation-based questions.

Exam-Day Strategy & Last-Minute Tips

Time management is crucial. Allocate time based on question marks and avoid spending too long on a single answer. “Stay calm, avoid last-minute cramming, and focus on revising key concepts,” advises Tapader.

With smart preparation and consistent practice, students can confidently tackle the ICSE 2025 Chemistry exam and achieve excellent results.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2025
12:57 PM
ICSE 2025 ICSE Exam 2025 Exam Tips Chemistry
Similar stories
biology

Ace ICSE 2025 Biology Exam With Last Minute Suggestions From Expert- Check Important. . .

IIM Calcutta

On Leadership, Jobs, & MBA Education: Insights from IIM Calcutta Director-in-Charge

vocational courses

Vocational education – The need of the hour

Digitalisation

Job prospects after doing Technology and IT law

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

Planetary Parade at BITM: A Celestial Spectacle That Left Kolkata Starstruck

IBPS SO

IBPS SO 2024 Interview Call Letter Issued at ibps.in- Know Important Dates Here

Representative Image
ICMAI CMA 2024

ICMAI CMA Foundation, Inter and Final exam result declared on icmai.in - Check all de. . .

Kerala government

KMAT 2025: Application deadline extended till 14 February- New updates inside

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur’s Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2025: A Confluence of Visionaries an. . .

MPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 to be Out – Easy Steps to Download

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality