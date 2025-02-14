Major Update on ISC 2027: CISCE Announces Reforms in Syllabus, Pass Criteria, and More!

Summary The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has unveiled a series of major reforms for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, set to be implemented from 2027. These changes include revised pass criteria, syllabus updates, new subject introductions, and streamlined result documentation.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has unveiled a series of major reforms for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, set to be implemented from 2027. These changes include revised pass criteria, syllabus updates, new subject introductions, and streamlined result documentation. The move aims to enhance academic clarity and structure while aligning with evolving educational needs.

Key Revisions in ISC Examination System

1. Revised Pass Criteria & Result Documentation

The terms "Pass Certificate Awarded" (PCA) and "Pass Certificate Not Awarded" (PCNA) will be replaced with "Qualified" and "Not Qualified", respectively. The existing Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate will be merged into a single document titled "Pass Certificate-cum-Statement of Marks." Candidates who do not qualify will receive a Statement of Marks. Students appearing for supplementary exams will be issued a "Supplementary Statement of Marks."

2. Updates for ISC Examination

Syllabi revisions have been announced for six subjects:

Chemistry

Biology

History

Political Science

Psychology

Legal Studies

No changes have been made to other subjects.

3. New Pass Criteria

Students must pass in five or six subjects instead of the current four or more.

English or Modern English will be mandatory, along with a passing grade in Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service, which will be internally assessed by schools.

4. Subject Selection & Nomenclature Changes

Students will now select English/Modern English + 4 or 5 elective subjects instead of the earlier 3 to 5 electives.

The subject "Accounts" (code 858) has been renamed "Accountancy" (code 858).

Certain subject combinations will no longer be permitted, such as - Physics with Engineering Science, Mathematics with Applied Mathematics

5. Introduction of Two Streams in English & Mathematics

English and Mathematics will now have two distinct streams, catering to different academic and career pathways.

6. Support for Students with Special Needs

CISCE will continue to provide exemptions and accommodations for students with learning and physical disabilities.

Schools and candidates can refer to the CISCE Guidelines for Comprehensive Support Measures in Examinations, available on the CISCE website.

7. New Subject Introductions at ICSE & ISC Levels

ICSE (Class 10) students can now choose from five new subjects:

Artificial Intelligence

Robotics

Applied Mathematics

Modern English

Bhutia Language

ISC (Class 12) will introduce Bhutia Language as a new subject.

8. Syllabus Revisions Across Multiple Subjects

ISC Level (Class 12) syllabus updates apply to 12 subjects (Mathematics, Elective English, Biology, Commerce, Accountancy, History, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Chemistry, Physics, Legal Studies)

ICSE Level (Class 10) syllabus updates apply to 10 subjects (History & Civics, Geography, Chemistry, Economics, Economic Applications, Commercial Studies, Assamese, Marathi, Carnatic Music, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence)

CISCE has directed all school heads to distribute printed copies of the revised syllabus and regulations to students and teachers for better academic planning. Candidates can also download the updated syllabus and examination guidelines from the CISCE website.

These comprehensive reforms highlight CISCE’s commitment to academic excellence and aim to make the examination system more student-friendly, transparent, and structured.