Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

Major Update on ISC 2027: CISCE Announces Reforms in Syllabus, Pass Criteria, and More!

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 14 Feb 2025
10:19 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has unveiled a series of major reforms for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, set to be implemented from 2027.
These changes include revised pass criteria, syllabus updates, new subject introductions, and streamlined result documentation.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has unveiled a series of major reforms for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examination, set to be implemented from 2027. These changes include revised pass criteria, syllabus updates, new subject introductions, and streamlined result documentation. The move aims to enhance academic clarity and structure while aligning with evolving educational needs.

CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details
CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details

Key Revisions in ISC Examination System

1. Revised Pass Criteria & Result Documentation

ADVERTISEMENT

The terms "Pass Certificate Awarded" (PCA) and "Pass Certificate Not Awarded" (PCNA) will be replaced with "Qualified" and "Not Qualified", respectively. The existing Statement of Marks and Pass Certificate will be merged into a single document titled "Pass Certificate-cum-Statement of Marks." Candidates who do not qualify will receive a Statement of Marks. Students appearing for supplementary exams will be issued a "Supplementary Statement of Marks."

2. Updates for ISC Examination

Syllabi revisions have been announced for six subjects:

  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • History
  • Political Science
  • Psychology
  • Legal Studies

No changes have been made to other subjects.

3. New Pass Criteria

Students must pass in five or six subjects instead of the current four or more.

English or Modern English will be mandatory, along with a passing grade in Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service, which will be internally assessed by schools.

4. Subject Selection & Nomenclature Changes

Students will now select English/Modern English + 4 or 5 elective subjects instead of the earlier 3 to 5 electives.

The subject "Accounts" (code 858) has been renamed "Accountancy" (code 858).

Certain subject combinations will no longer be permitted, such as - Physics with Engineering Science, Mathematics with Applied Mathematics

5. Introduction of Two Streams in English & Mathematics

English and Mathematics will now have two distinct streams, catering to different academic and career pathways.

6. Support for Students with Special Needs

CISCE will continue to provide exemptions and accommodations for students with learning and physical disabilities.

Schools and candidates can refer to the CISCE Guidelines for Comprehensive Support Measures in Examinations, available on the CISCE website.

7. New Subject Introductions at ICSE & ISC Levels

ICSE (Class 10) students can now choose from five new subjects:

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Robotics
  • Applied Mathematics
  • Modern English
  • Bhutia Language

ISC (Class 12) will introduce Bhutia Language as a new subject.

8. Syllabus Revisions Across Multiple Subjects

ISC Level (Class 12) syllabus updates apply to 12 subjects (Mathematics, Elective English, Biology, Commerce, Accountancy, History, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Chemistry, Physics, Legal Studies)

ICSE Level (Class 10) syllabus updates apply to 10 subjects (History & Civics, Geography, Chemistry, Economics, Economic Applications, Commercial Studies, Assamese, Marathi, Carnatic Music, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence)

CISCE has directed all school heads to distribute printed copies of the revised syllabus and regulations to students and teachers for better academic planning. Candidates can also download the updated syllabus and examination guidelines from the CISCE website.

These comprehensive reforms highlight CISCE’s commitment to academic excellence and aim to make the examination system more student-friendly, transparent, and structured.

Last updated on 14 Feb 2025
10:19 AM
Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) ISC ISC exam
Similar stories
CMAT 2025

CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details

Representative Image
APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam admit card released on official website - Check download ste. . .

Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Opens Recruitment for 1746 Constable Posts – Apply by March 13

RPSC

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2025

CMAT Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Key Details

Representational image
board exams

Schools boost morale of examinees

Representational image
Examinations

Teachers focus on new format; Major reforms for ISC exams from 2027 announced

Representative Image
REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit cards to be released by RBSE on February 19 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.. . .

Representative Image
APPSC

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam admit card released on official website - Check download ste. . .

During the launch of both the books at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair
EIILM-Kolkata

In-depth exploration of Vedic Wisdom! 2 books by RP Banerjee launched at Kolkata Book. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality