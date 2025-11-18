NEET UG 2025

Kerala NEET UG Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Released: 250+ MBBS, BDS Seats Filled

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 18 Nov 2025
12:19 PM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the KEAM 2025 NEET UG stray vacancy seat allotment results on its official website.
As per the final round of allotments, a total of 255 candidates have secured seats in MBBS and BDS programmes across medical and dental colleges in the state.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has released the KEAM 2025 NEET UG stray vacancy seat allotment results on its official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. As per the final round of allotments, a total of 255 candidates have secured seats in MBBS and BDS programmes across medical and dental colleges in the state. The stray vacancy allotment list includes the names and essential details of all selected candidates along with their allotted institutions.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges by 4 PM on November 20 to complete the admission formalities. This includes document verification and payment of the required fees. Failure to report within the stipulated deadline will result in the cancellation of the allotted seat, and no further claims will be entertained.

Candidates are required to download and print the official allotment order from the candidate portal before reporting. The Kerala NEET UG 2025 stray round allotment list specifies key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, allotted course and college, application number, NEET UG rank, category of allotment, and fee details.

To access the Kerala NEET UG 2025 stray vacancy seat allotment results, candidates must follow the steps outlined by CEE Kerala:

  • Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
  • Open the ‘KEAM 2025 - Candidate Portal’.
  • Click on the ‘Allotment List’ link.
  • Select ‘Stray Vacancy Filling Allotment’.
  • View and download the displayed PDF for future use.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to reporting deadlines and complete the remaining formalities at the earliest.

Find the seat allotment result PDF here.

Last updated on 18 Nov 2025
12:20 PM
NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) KEAM 2025 Kerala NEET UG 2025 seat allotment
