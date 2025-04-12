KEAM 2025

KEAM 2025 Mock Test Link Activated on cee.kerala.gov.in - Hall Ticket Update

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
11:28 AM

File Image

Summary
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has activated the mock test link for KEAM 2025.
The computer-based mock test is designed to help registered applicants familiarise themselves with the online examination interface and enhance their readiness ahead of the actual test.

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has activated the mock test link for KEAM 2025, providing a key preparatory tool for candidates gearing up for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) 2025 entrance exams scheduled from April 23 to April 29. The computer-based mock test is designed to help registered applicants familiarise themselves with the online examination interface and enhance their readiness ahead of the actual test.

Candidates registered for KEAM 2025 can now access the practice test by logging into their candidate portal on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in. After entering their application number and password, applicants can navigate to the ‘Practice Test’ menu to begin the mock test experience.

This initiative is part of CEE’s ongoing efforts to support candidates through a smooth and confident examination process. The mock test simulates the actual exam environment, allowing students to get comfortable with the format, interface, and time management.

Meanwhile, the release of the KEAM 2025 admit cards is still pending. Although initially scheduled for release on April 10, the hall tickets have yet to be issued. Once available, candidates with approved applications will be able to download their admit cards from the same official portal using their application number and password. The direct download link will be activated on the website, and candidates are advised to check regularly for updates.

As candidates await the admit card, the availability of the mock test serves as a valuable resource, helping them prepare effectively.

Last updated on 12 Apr 2025
11:29 AM
KEAM 2025 Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Mock Test Admit Card
