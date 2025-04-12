Tripura TET

Tripura TET Admit Card 2025 Released: Download Deadline and Exam Guidelines

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Apr 2025
10:56 AM

Summary
The Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), has officially released the Tripura TET 2025 admit card. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets until April 22, 2025 (up to 4 PM) through the official TRBT website — trb.tripura.gov.in.

The Tripura Teacher Eligibility Test (T-TET) is scheduled to take place in two phases: Paper 1 on April 20, 2025 (for primary-level teaching) and Paper 2 on April 27, 2025 (for upper primary-level teaching). These exams are essential for candidates seeking eligibility to teach in Classes I to VIII across schools in the state.

The admit card is a crucial document and contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, and the allotted test centre across eight districts of Tripura. Candidates must download and verify all information provided in the admit card and report any discrepancies to TRBT immediately. It is also important to note that no travel allowance will be provided for attending the exam, and test centre changes will only be made at the discretion of TRBT.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in with their registration number and date of birth. After downloading, they are required to take a printout and carry it to the exam centre. Entry will not be permitted without a physical copy of the admit card.

TRBT has advised all candidates to carefully follow the exam day instructions mentioned in the admit card and arrive at the venue well in advance.

