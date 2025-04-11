KEAM 2025 Exam Dates Announced - Check Schedule and Admit Card Update

Summary The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has officially announced the schedule for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check the complete timetable on the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the updated schedule, the engineering entrance examinations will now be conducted on April 23, 25, and 28, while the pharmacy exams are scheduled for April 24 and 29, 2025. Earlier, the KEAM exams were slated to be held from April 24 to 28, but the recent revision has led to changes in the dates for both streams.

The engineering exams will be held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM on the specified dates. In contrast, the pharmacy entrance test on April 24 will take place in two shifts—the first from 11.30 AM to 1 PM and the second from 3.30 PM to 5 PM. On April 29, the pharmacy paper will be conducted in a single shift from 3.30 PM to 5 PM.

The KEAM 2025 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across Kerala and other selected locations. Students are strongly advised to report to their respective exam centres at least two hours prior to the commencement of the test to complete necessary verification procedures and avoid any last-minute rush.

The CEE Kerala was expected to release the KEAM 2025 admit cards on April 10, which has yet to be published. Once issued, candidates will be able to download the same using their login credentials via the official website. The hall ticket will contain essential details like exam centre address, shift timing, and candidate-specific information, and will be mandatory to enter the examination hall.

Candidates should regularly visit the official KEAM website for the latest updates and detailed schedule.