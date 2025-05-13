CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 Merit List, Divisions and Certificate Update - Board Issues Statement

PTI
PTI
Posted on 13 May 2025
16:04 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students.
While over 93 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage in class 12 exams stood at 88.39 per cent.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it neither announces any merit list in Class 10 and 12 board exam results nor divisions are awarded to students to avoid any unhealthy competition.

The results for the Class 10 and 12 exams of the board were announced on Tuesday.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%
CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

While over 93 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams, the pass percentage in class 12 exams stood at 88.39 per cent. Girls outshone boys in both exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As per an earlier decision by the board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst students, no merit list is prepared and declared by CBSE. Also, the board has not awarded first, second and third division to its students," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!
CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!

"The board will issue merit certificates to the top 0.1 pc students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. The merit certificates will be available in Digi-Locker of the students concerned," Bhardwaj added.

CBSE merit lists were also not announced in 2020 and 2021 because the board adopted an alternate assessment scheme since some or all the papers were cancelled due to COVID-19. The board permanently discontinued the policy in 2022.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 13 May 2025
16:09 PM
CBSE 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) merit list CBSE board
Similar stories
GSEB

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Application Window Open at gseb.org- Know Last Da. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details

CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Check Overall Pass Percentage Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises One-Day Session Titled “Hypnosis for Change: A Compre. . .

Central Board of Secondary Examinations

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025 OUT at cbse.gov.in- Check Overall Pass Percentage Inside

CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

GSEB

Gujarat HSC Supplementary Exam 2025 Application Window Open at gseb.org- Know Last Da. . .

NEET SS 2024

NEET SS Counselling 2024 Registration Begins for Round 1 - Link and Key Details

CBSE 2025

CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality