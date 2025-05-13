CBSE Result 2025 - Check Class 12 Top Performing Schools and Regions!

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the long awaited results for the class 12 examinations today, May 13, 2025. This year’s examination, conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025, witnessed participation from 16,92,794 students across 19,299 schools and 7,330 centres.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 board exam results 2025 today, May 13, 2025. Students can now access their results through multiple platforms including cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

Overall Pass Percentage

This year’s examination, conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025, witnessed participation from 16,92,794 students across 19,299 schools and 7,330 centres. A total of 14,96,307 students successfully passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 88.39%, a 0.41% improvement over last year.

Region Wise Pass Percentage

In the overall Delhi region, a total of 308105 candidates registered, out of which 306733 appeared, resulting in 291962 passing with a remarkable pass percentage of 95.18%.

Breaking down the numbers further, the Delhi-East region recorded a pass number of 170551, boasting a pass percentage of 95.06%, while the Delhi-West region achieved an even higher pass percentage of 95.37%.

Institute Wise Performance

JNV - 99.29%

KV - 99.05%

STSS - 98.96%

Govt Aided - 91.57%

Govt - 90.48%

Independent - 87.94%

A total of 1,29,095 students have been placed in the compartment category, as per CBSE 12th result 2025. With regard to the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the board has changed the nomenclature of compartment exams to supplementary exams.

For further updates on compartment/supplementary exam details, stay tuned to the board’s official website.