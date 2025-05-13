CBSE 2025

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 May 2025
11:37 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the much-awaited CBSE Class 12th Result 2025.
Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their marks on the official websites of CBSE.

The wait for lakhs of students finally comes to an end. The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the much-awaited CBSE Result 2025 today, May 13. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their marks on the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in/cbseresults.nic.in/results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 board exam took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025, across 7330 exam centres. Out of the 14,96,307 candidates who passed the exam, over 1.15 lakh students have scored above 90% with 24,000 examinees scoring above 95%.

This year the overall pass percentage is 88.39% slightly higher than last year's 87.98%. Additionally, girls have performed better than boys by 5.94%.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bankura District Shines Again - Srijita Tops Among Girls for WB HS 2025 with 98.8%!
Bankura District Shines Again - Srijita Tops Among Girls for WB HS 2025 with 98.8%!

Steps to Check the Result

  • Visit the official websites of CBSE Results.
  • Click on the 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.
  • Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the same for future reference.

In addition to these official platforms, the results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can access their digital mark sheets. Recently, the board issued the six-digit access code-based activation for students’ Digilocker accounts, through which class 12 students can retrieve their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents, after the declaration of results.

Find the direct result download links here: Link 1, Link 2 and Link 3

Last updated on 13 May 2025
12:21 PM
CBSE 2025 CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Result Board Exams 2025
Similar stories
Schools

Schools to Remain Shut in Border Areas of Punjab Today - Check Districts and Guidelin. . .

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates

AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Supplementary Exams OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Registration Deadline Extended- Read Details Inside

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Techno Main Salt Lake

Techno Main’s Anakhronos 2025 Set to Rock Kolkata with Music, Fashion & Food Fiesta. . .

Schools

Schools to Remain Shut in Border Areas of Punjab Today - Check Districts and Guidelin. . .

NTA SWAYAM January 2025

NTA Releases SWAYAM January 2025 Exam City Slip - Revises Exam Dates

courtesy: farhan nawaz
Career

What’s MEXT

Workshop

Young innovators at play

AP SSC Supplementary Exam

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2025 for Supplementary Exams OUT at bse.ap.gov.in- Get Direct Link. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality