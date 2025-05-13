CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 OUT Now - Girls Outshine Boys! Over 24000 Score Above 95%

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the much-awaited CBSE Class 12th Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their marks on the official websites of CBSE.

The wait for lakhs of students finally comes to an end. The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the much-awaited CBSE Result 2025 today, May 13. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 exams can check their marks on the official websites of CBSE at cbse.gov.in/cbseresults.nic.in/results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 12 board exam took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025, across 7330 exam centres. Out of the 14,96,307 candidates who passed the exam, over 1.15 lakh students have scored above 90% with 24,000 examinees scoring above 95%.

This year the overall pass percentage is 88.39% slightly higher than last year's 87.98%. Additionally, girls have performed better than boys by 5.94%.

Steps to Check the Result

Visit the official websites of CBSE Results.

Click on the 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the same for future reference.

In addition to these official platforms, the results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can access their digital mark sheets. Recently, the board issued the six-digit access code-based activation for students’ Digilocker accounts, through which class 12 students can retrieve their marksheets, migration certificates, and other documents, after the declaration of results.

Find the direct result download links here: Link 1, Link 2 and Link 3