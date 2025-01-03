CBSE

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 212 Posts at cbse.gov.in

Posted on 03 Jan 2025
13:07 PM

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced the recruitment process for multiple vacancies in Superintendent and Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website. The registration window will remain functional till January 31, 2025.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies;

  • Superintendent: 142 posts
  • Junior Assistant: 70 posts

How to Apply for CBSE Recruitment 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section.

Step 3: Click on the recruitment registration link.

Step 4: Register by entering the required details.

Step 5: Submit and log in to your account.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and pay the examination fee.

Step 7: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/OBC/EWS category will have to pay an amount of ₹800 per post as their application fee. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Women/Departmental candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Interested candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria and guidelines before applying for the posts.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
13:10 PM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
