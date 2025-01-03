CUET PG 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and Direct Link

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their online applications until February 1, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by February 1, 2025, and complete the payment process by February 2, 2025.

CUET PG 2025 Key Dates

Online Application Submission - January 2 to February 1, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment - February 2, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window - February 3 to February 5, 2025 (11:50 PM)

Announcement of Exam City - First Week of March 2025

Admit Card Release - 4 Days Before the Exam

Examination Dates - March 13 to March 31, 2025

CUET PG provides a single-window platform for students to secure admissions in diverse postgraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities, deemed universities, private universities, and other participating institutions across India.

Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the ‘CUET(PG) - 2025 Portal’ link on the homepage.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Fill out the application form with the required details.

Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 examination will be conducted between March 13 and March 31, 2025. Candidates will receive their admit cards a few days prior to the exam. Detailed information about the answer keys, recorded responses, and result declaration will be announced by NTA later on the official website.

Find the direct registration link here.