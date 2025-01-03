CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and Direct Link

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jan 2025
09:44 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025.
Interested candidates can submit their online applications until February 1, 2025.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by February 1, 2025, and complete the payment process by February 2, 2025.

UPSC Extends NDA &amp; CDS I 2025 Registration - Correction Window Opens
UPSC Extends NDA &amp; CDS I 2025 Registration - Correction Window Opens

CUET PG 2025 Key Dates

  • Online Application Submission - January 2 to February 1, 2025 (11:50 PM)
  • Last Date for Fee Payment - February 2, 2025 (11:50 PM)
  • Application Correction Window - February 3 to February 5, 2025 (11:50 PM)
  • Announcement of Exam City - First Week of March 2025
  • Admit Card Release - 4 Days Before the Exam
  • Examination Dates - March 13 to March 31, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

CUET PG provides a single-window platform for students to secure admissions in diverse postgraduate programmes offered by central universities, state universities, deemed universities, private universities, and other participating institutions across India.

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates
JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

Steps to Apply

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.
  • Click on the ‘CUET(PG) - 2025 Portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Fill out the application form with the required details.
  • Upload necessary documents and complete the payment process.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The CUET PG 2025 examination will be conducted between March 13 and March 31, 2025. Candidates will receive their admit cards a few days prior to the exam. Detailed information about the answer keys, recorded responses, and result declaration will be announced by NTA later on the official website.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 03 Jan 2025
10:05 AM
CUET PG 2025 National Testing Agency (NTA) Common University Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
Representative Image
SSC Constable GD 2025

SSC Releases Constable GD Exam Dates on official website - Check all details

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Goa NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Choice-filling begins on January 3 - Check all detail. . .

IIT JAM 2025

Admit Card of IIT JAM 2025 to be Released Soon, Steps to Download

UPSC 2025

UPSC Extends NDA & CDS I 2025 Registration - Correction Window Opens

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JKSSB 2024

JKSSB SI Recruitment 2024: Application window closes today at jkssb.nic.in; Direct li. . .

Representative Image
NERIST

NERIST issues notification for Entrance Examination; Application begins on January 10

Representative Image
NEET PG Counselling

Goa NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Choice-filling begins on January 3 - Check all detail. . .

DPS Ranchi

Unparalleled enthusiasm and energy witnessed as DPS Ranchi celebrates Annual Sports D. . .

Representative Image
SSC Constable GD 2025

SSC Releases Constable GD Exam Dates on official website - Check all details

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Join SKF’s 6-Day Online FDP to Build the Future of Indian Startups Through Neo Comp. . .