UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Interview 2025: DAF-II Correction Window Opens; Direct Link and Updation Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 Nov 2025
10:45 AM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) facility for all candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025.
The form is mandatory for candidates shortlisted for the personality test, and failure to update details or upload required documents will result in cancellation of candidature.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) facility for all candidates who have qualified the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025. The form is mandatory for candidates shortlisted for the personality test, and failure to update details or upload required documents will result in cancellation of candidature. UPSC has made it clear that the e-summon letter for the interview will not be issued unless the DAF-II is correctly filled and submitted.

According to the UPSC CSE Main result 2025, 2,736 candidates have qualified for the interview phase. They must fill in the DAF-II by logging into upsconline.gov.in between November 13 and 27 till 6 PM.

Candidates are required to update crucial information, including their higher educational qualifications—whether “appearing” or “appeared”—along with valid proof of passing. The commission has also instructed applicants to upload all supporting documents relevant to education, category, PwBD status, employment and achievements.

UTET Result 2025 Declared: UBSE Releases Scores, Final Answer Keys and Pass Percentage
Is Your NCERT Textbook Fake or Genuine? CBSE Issues Advisory to Schools
The DAF-II also requires candidates to indicate their order of preference for services participating in CSE 2025, but only from among those they are genuinely interested in joining upon final selection.

UPSC CSE 2025: Details Candidates Must Verify or Update

  • Correspondence and permanent address
  • Higher educational qualifications
  • Achievements, if any
  • Employment or service experience
  • Allocation details from earlier CSE attempts (if applicable)
  • Marital status
  • Previous PwBD recommendations
  • Parental details
  • Debarment history
  • Past examination and attempt information
  • OBC/EWS certificate details
  • Socio-economic questionnaire (where applicable)

Even candidates with no changes to make must log in and verify and finally submit the form to generate their e-summon letter.

Find the direct application update link here.

Last updated on 14 Nov 2025
10:46 AM
UPSC CSE 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination UPSC Mains UPSC 2025 Interview
