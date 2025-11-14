CBSE Opens Registration for KVS, NVS Recruitment 2025: Link, Eligibility and Vacancy List

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the application process for the direct recruitment of multiple teaching and non-teaching posts under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The online registration window has opened today, November 14, and will remain active until December 4.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the application process for the direct recruitment of multiple teaching and non-teaching posts under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). The online registration window has opened today, November 14, and will remain active until December 4.

In an official announcement, the board stated that CBSE, on behalf of KVS and NVS, is inviting applications from eligible Indian citizens for a wide range of vacancies. The recruitment drive will cover key teaching positions, including Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Primary Teachers (PRT), in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, as well as several non-teaching posts.

CBSE has urged aspirants to carefully review the detailed notification, eligibility criteria, application process, and other recruitment guidelines available on the official websites of CBSE, KVS, and NVS. Candidates are advised to rely only on these portals for authentic updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Websites for Application

cbse.gov.in

kvsangathan.nic.in

navodaya.gov.in

The selection process will include a written examination, followed by a skill test, document verification, and a medical fitness assessment. The age criteria will vary by post, and candidates from reserved categories will be eligible for government-prescribed age relaxations.

With the registration window now open, aspiring teachers and administrative staff are encouraged to submit their applications early and ensure they meet all eligibility requirements for this major national recruitment drive.

Find the direct links here: detailed eligibility and vacancy list and registration