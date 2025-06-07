AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Keys Out - Objection Submission Window Opens

Summary Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the answer keys through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the answer keys through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

The state-level law entrance examinations were conducted on June 5, 2025, by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on behalf of APSCHE. The tests were held for admissions to three-year and five-year integrated law programmes, as well as postgraduate law courses in various colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Alongside the provisional answer keys, the authorities have also published the master question papers for all sessions of AP LAWCET 2025 for both 3-year and 5-year law courses, and AP PGLCET 2025. Additionally, candidates can now download their response sheets using their registration number and hall ticket number from the official portal. This will help aspirants calculate their estimated scores before the final results are announced.

Candidates should visit the official website and click on the ‘Master question papers with preliminary keys’ link. From there, they can select their respective session to view and download the answer key PDF for future reference.

For candidates who wish to raise objections against any discrepancies in the preliminary answer keys, the objection link has now been activated. The last date to submit grievances is June 8, 2025, by 5 PM. To file objections, candidates must log in via the ‘Key Objections’ link on the official website using their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

The final answer key is scheduled to be released on June 16, 2025, following a detailed review of all objections received. Based on this final answer key, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 results will be published on June 22, 2025.