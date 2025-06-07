AP LAWCET 2025

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Answer Keys Out - Objection Submission Window Opens

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jun 2025
13:02 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the answer keys through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer keys for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2025 and Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download the answer keys through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET.

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Declared! Check 1st, 2nd Year Pass Percentages and Link
AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Declared! Check 1st, 2nd Year Pass Percentages and Link

The state-level law entrance examinations were conducted on June 5, 2025, by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam on behalf of APSCHE. The tests were held for admissions to three-year and five-year integrated law programmes, as well as postgraduate law courses in various colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Alongside the provisional answer keys, the authorities have also published the master question papers for all sessions of AP LAWCET 2025 for both 3-year and 5-year law courses, and AP PGLCET 2025. Additionally, candidates can now download their response sheets using their registration number and hall ticket number from the official portal. This will help aspirants calculate their estimated scores before the final results are announced.

ADVERTISEMENT
COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9
COMEDK UGET 2025 Results Out Now - Shishir H Shetty Tops; Counselling Begins June 9

Candidates should visit the official website and click on the ‘Master question papers with preliminary keys’ link. From there, they can select their respective session to view and download the answer key PDF for future reference.

For candidates who wish to raise objections against any discrepancies in the preliminary answer keys, the objection link has now been activated. The last date to submit grievances is June 8, 2025, by 5 PM. To file objections, candidates must log in via the ‘Key Objections’ link on the official website using their registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

The final answer key is scheduled to be released on June 16, 2025, following a detailed review of all objections received. Based on this final answer key, the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 results will be published on June 22, 2025.

Last updated on 07 Jun 2025
13:04 PM
AP LAWCET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education AP PGLCET Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test Answer Key
Similar stories
COMEDK

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released at comedk.org- Application Begins from. . .

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Check . . .

SSC job aspirants

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification Released- Apply till June 26

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET 2025 Hall Ticket OUT at pgecet.tgche.ac.in- Exam from June 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
COMEDK

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released at comedk.org- Application Begins from. . .

AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2025 Declared at aiimsexams.ac.in- Get Direct Link to Check . . .

SSC job aspirants

SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification Released- Apply till June 26

TS PGECET 2025

TS PGECET 2025 Hall Ticket OUT at pgecet.tgche.ac.in- Exam from June 16

Telangana Open School Society

Telangana TOSS Result 2025 For SSC & Inter April-May Exam OUT- Direct Links Here

AP Inter Supplementary Exam

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2025 Declared! Check 1st, 2nd Year Pass Percentages an. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality