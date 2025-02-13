Punjab Police Recruitment

Punjab Police Opens Recruitment for 1746 Constable Posts – Apply by March 13

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Punjab Police has announced a recruitment drive for 1,746 Constable positions across its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre.
Interested candidates can submit their applications online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police has announced a recruitment drive for 1,746 Constable positions across its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at punjabpolice.gov.in from February 21 to March 13, 2025.

Vacancy Details

  • Constables in District Police Cadre – 1,261 posts
  • Constables in Armed Police Cadre – 485 posts
ADVERTISEMENT

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed 10+2 (or equivalent) from a recognised board/ university. The age limit for candidates is set between 18 and 28 years.

UPSC CSE 2025 Aspirants to Upload Document Soon, OTR Changes and Key Dates
UPSC CSE 2025 Aspirants to Upload Document Soon, OTR Changes and Key Dates
The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!
The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards 2025 Top 50 Finalists Announced!

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of three stages:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT) – Objective-type multiple-choice questions
  • Physical Screening Test (PST) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – Qualifying in nature
  • Document Scrutiny – Final verification of eligibility

Application Fees

  • General Category: INR 1200
  • SC/ ST/ EWS: INR 700
  • Ex-Servicemen (Punjab Only) and Lineal Descendants of ESM: INR 500

The fee must be paid online, as no other payment modes will be accepted.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
18:00 PM
Punjab Police Recruitment Punjab Police Recruitment
Similar stories
RPSC

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit cards to be released by RBSE on February 19 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.. . .

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Aspirants to Upload Document Soon, OTR Changes and Key Dates

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

IIT JAM 2025: Provisional Answer Key Tomorrow at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE 2025 Aspirants to Upload Document Soon, OTR Changes and Key Dates

Representative Image
REET 2024

REET 2024 Admit cards to be released by RBSE on February 19 on rajeduboard.rajasthan.. . .

Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi

IIT JAM 2025: Provisional Answer Key Tomorrow at jam2025.iitd.ac.in- Details Here

CUET UG 2025

When Can You Register for CUET UG 2025? Date and Exam Pattern

Tripura government

Tripura NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Admission Deadline Extended- Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality