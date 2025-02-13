Punjab Police Recruitment
Punjab Police Opens Recruitment for 1746 Constable Posts – Apply by March 13
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:59 PM
Punjab Police has announced a recruitment drive for 1,746 Constable positions across its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at punjabpolice.gov.in from February 21 to March 13, 2025.
Vacancy Details
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have passed 10+2 (or equivalent) from a recognised board/ university. The age limit for candidates is set between 18 and 28 years.
Selection Process
The recruitment process consists of three stages:
Application Fees
The fee must be paid online, as no other payment modes will be accepted.