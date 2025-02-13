Punjab Police Opens Recruitment for 1746 Constable Posts – Apply by March 13

Summary Punjab Police has announced a recruitment drive for 1,746 Constable positions across its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police has announced a recruitment drive for 1,746 Constable positions across its District Police Cadre and Armed Police Cadre. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at punjabpolice.gov.in from February 21 to March 13, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Constables in District Police Cadre – 1,261 posts

Constables in Armed Police Cadre – 485 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed 10+2 (or equivalent) from a recognised board/ university. The age limit for candidates is set between 18 and 28 years.

Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of three stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) – Objective-type multiple-choice questions

Physical Screening Test (PST) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT) – Qualifying in nature

Document Scrutiny – Final verification of eligibility

Application Fees

General Category: INR 1200

SC/ ST/ EWS: INR 700

Ex-Servicemen (Punjab Only) and Lineal Descendants of ESM: INR 500

The fee must be paid online, as no other payment modes will be accepted.