UPSC CSE 2025 Aspirants to Upload Document Soon, OTR Changes and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:14 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has directed candidates for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination to upload all necessary documents by February 18, 2025 (until 6PM), through the online application portal upsc.gov.in.
The Commission has extended the correction window from February 19 to 25.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has directed candidates for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination to upload all necessary documents by February 18, 2025 (until 6PM), through the online application portal upsc.gov.in.

Additionally, the Commission has extended the correction window from February 19 to 25.

The official notification stated, “To avoid last minute rush and complications, candidates are encouraged to have their required certificates ready and submit their applications well in advance.”

Key Changes in Online Application System

In response to complaints from aspirants about technical issues in the online application process, the Commission has implemented modifications in the One-Time Registration (OTR) system for this year’s preliminary exam.

Editable Fields in UPSC CSE 2025 OTR Profile

  • Have you ever changed name?
  • Gender
  • Minority Status
  • Class 10th Board Examination Roll Number

Non-Editable Fields in the OTR Profile

  • Name (as per Class X)
  • Date of Birth
  • Father’s Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Mobile Number
  • Email ID
For candidates who have lost access to their registered mobile number but can still access their registered email ID, the Commission has allowed a change in the mobile number. In this case, an OTP will be sent to the registered email ID for verification.

Similarly, candidates who have lost access to their registered email ID but can still access their registered mobile number can apply for an email update. The OTP in this case will be sent to the registered mobile number for authentication.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2025
17:15 PM
