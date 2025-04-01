TANCET 2025 Answer Key Release Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check Download Steps

TANCET 2025

Summary
Anna University to publish the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2025 tentative answer keys today, April 1, 2025.
Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) will be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University to publish the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2025 tentative answer keys today, April 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) will be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.

Steps to Download the Answer Key

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the provisional answer key:

  1. Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  2. Click on the TANCET 2025 Answer Key link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Click on submit to access your answer key.
  5. View, download, and save the answer key for reference.

Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, Anna University may provide a window to raise objections.

The TANCET 2025 exam was conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts — the first shift from 10 AM to noon and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Meanwhile, the CEETA-PG exam took place on March 23, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to noon.

TANCET serves as a gateway for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in participating institutions across Tamil Nadu.

CEETA-PG is conducted for admissions to ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses.

For further updates regarding the objection submission process, candidates should regularly check the official website.

