TANCET 2025 Answer Key Release Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check Download Steps

Anna University to publish the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2025 tentative answer keys today, April 1, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) will be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu.
Steps to Download the Answer Key
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the provisional answer key:
- Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.
- Click on the TANCET 2025 Answer Key link on the homepage.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Click on submit to access your answer key.
- View, download, and save the answer key for reference.
Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, Anna University may provide a window to raise objections.
The TANCET 2025 exam was conducted on March 22, 2025, in two shifts — the first shift from 10 AM to noon and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. Meanwhile, the CEETA-PG exam took place on March 23, 2025, in a single shift from 10 AM to noon.
TANCET serves as a gateway for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in participating institutions across Tamil Nadu.
CEETA-PG is conducted for admissions to ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses.
For further updates regarding the objection submission process, candidates should regularly check the official website.