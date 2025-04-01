JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 - Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) Registration Schedule & Details Out

Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
12:32 PM



Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will commence the JEE Advanced 2025 registration for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates on April 7, 2025.
The JEE Advanced 2025 exam is set to take place on May 18, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, will commence the JEE Advanced 2025 registration for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates on April 7, 2025. Aspiring candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, with the registration window closing on May 2, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is May 5, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from foreign countries or those with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) status who have completed their Class 12 education are eligible to apply. Unlike Indian candidates, they are not required to appear for the JEE Main 2025 to qualify for the JEE Advanced examination.

For foreign candidates, including OCI and PIO applicants, seats are supernumerary with a cap of 10% of the total seats in each course. However, there are no separate supernumerary seats for female candidates in this category. This allows IITs to ensure opportunities for international students while maintaining fairness in seat distribution.

JEE Advanced 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates varies based on their country of residence:

  • Candidates residing in SAARC countries: USD 100 (Indian Exam Centres) and USD 150 (Foreign Exam Centres)
  • Candidates residing in Non-SAARC countries: USD 200 (Indian Exam Centres) and USD 250 (Foreign Exam Centres)

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam is set to take place on May 18, 2025. Successful candidates will gain access to India’s premier engineering institutes, including the IITs.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. Admit cards for the initial exam days have already been issued, while the hall tickets for the remaining dates will be available soon on the official NTA JEE Main website.

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
12:33 PM
JEE Advanced 2025 Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Registration IIT Kanpur




