TANCET 2025

TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Scheme

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
10:18 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Anna University has revised the release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admission (CEETA PG) 2025 tentative answer keys.
Candidates who appeared for TANCET 2025 and CEETA PG 2025 can access the provisional answer key through the university’s official portal once the link has been activated.

Anna University has revised the release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admission (CEETA PG) 2025 tentative answer keys. As per the latest update, the answer keys will now be available on April 4, 2025, on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Initially, it was supposed to be released on April 1.

GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates
GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Answer Key and Objection Window

Candidates who appeared for TANCET 2025 and CEETA PG 2025 can access the provisional answer key through the university’s official portal once the link has been activated. Additionally, the university will provide an objection window for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answer key. However, the deadline for submitting objections is yet to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marking Scheme

Candidates can estimate their scores using the answer key. The marking scheme is as follows:

  • +1 mark for each correct answer
  • -0.25 marks for each incorrect answer
  • No negative marking for unanswered questions
OSSC CGL Specialist Prelims 2025 Postponed - Notice and Revised Schedule Details
OSSC CGL Specialist Prelims 2025 Postponed - Notice and Revised Schedule Details

Despite the revised answer key release date, Anna University has not changed the result date. As per the official notice, the TANCET 2025 and CEETA PG 2025 results will be declared on or before April 24, 2025. The final answer key is expected to be published along with the results.

Aspirants are advised to check the official website for further updates regarding the answer key, objection window, and results.

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
10:19 AM
TANCET 2025 Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions Anna University CEETA PG Answer Key
Similar stories
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Representative Image
VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All . . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Know Details. . .

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Globsyn Business School

Globsyn Business School hosts 21st Annual Convocation for the students of Batch 2022-. . .

Representative Image
VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All . . .

Representative Image
Police recruitment

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - De. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Know Details. . .

Adamas University

Adamas University is set to host Signifiya 2025- A thrilling playground of technology. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality