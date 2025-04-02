TANCET and CEETA PG 2025 Answer Key Release Date Revised - Schedule and Marking Scheme

Summary Anna University has revised the release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admission (CEETA PG) 2025 tentative answer keys. Candidates who appeared for TANCET 2025 and CEETA PG 2025 can access the provisional answer key through the university’s official portal once the link has been activated.

Anna University has revised the release date for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 and Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admission (CEETA PG) 2025 tentative answer keys. As per the latest update, the answer keys will now be available on April 4, 2025, on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. Initially, it was supposed to be released on April 1.

Answer Key and Objection Window

Candidates who appeared for TANCET 2025 and CEETA PG 2025 can access the provisional answer key through the university’s official portal once the link has been activated. Additionally, the university will provide an objection window for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answer key. However, the deadline for submitting objections is yet to be announced.

Marking Scheme

Candidates can estimate their scores using the answer key. The marking scheme is as follows:

+1 mark for each correct answer

-0.25 marks for each incorrect answer

No negative marking for unanswered questions

Despite the revised answer key release date, Anna University has not changed the result date. As per the official notice, the TANCET 2025 and CEETA PG 2025 results will be declared on or before April 24, 2025. The final answer key is expected to be published along with the results.

Aspirants are advised to check the official website for further updates regarding the answer key, objection window, and results.