GPAT 2025

GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 02 Apr 2025
09:46 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025.
Candidates aspiring to pursue a Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degree can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue a Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degree can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in. The application window will remain open until April 21, 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025 - Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) Registration Schedule &amp; Details Out
JEE Advanced 2025 - Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO (F) Registration Schedule &amp; Details Out

Application Guide

  • Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.
  • Navigate to the Examinations section and select Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).
  • Click on the GPAT 2025 application link.
  • Register and proceed with the application process.
  • Fill in the required details, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.
ADVERTISEMENT

Application Fee

The application fee varies based on category:

  • General, OBC, and EWS candidates: ₹3,500
  • SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹2,500
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Begins - Vacancy, Eligibility &amp; All Details
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application Begins - Vacancy, Eligibility &amp; All Details

The correction window for submitted applications will be available from April 25 to April 28, whereas the pre-final selective edit will be functional from May 2 to May 5 and the final selective edit window from May 9 to May 11, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) mode examination is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, across multiple test centers nationwide. The admit cards will be issued on May 21, 2025, and the results are expected to be declared by June 25, 2025.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 02 Apr 2025
09:47 AM
GPAT 2025 Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Registration Master of Pharmacy (MPharm)
Similar stories
Representative Image
VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All . . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Know Details. . .

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Representative Image
Police recruitment

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Globsyn Business School

Globsyn Business School hosts 21st Annual Convocation for the students of Batch 2022-. . .

Representative Image
VITEEE 2025

VITEEE Registration deadline extended - Check new deadline, Application process, All . . .

Representative Image
Police recruitment

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - De. . .

SBI

State Bank of India Issues SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 at sbi.co.in- Know Details. . .

Adamas University

Adamas University is set to host Signifiya 2025- A thrilling playground of technology. . .

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Special Officer Result 2025 Announced at ibps.in- Direct Link to Download Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality