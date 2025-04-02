GPAT 2025 Registration Window Opens - Direct Link, Steps and Key Dates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue a Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degree can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. Candidates aspiring to pursue a Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) degree can apply through the official website natboard.edu.in. The application window will remain open until April 21, 2025.

Application Guide

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.

Navigate to the Examinations section and select Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

Click on the GPAT 2025 application link.

Register and proceed with the application process.

Fill in the required details, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the form.

Application Fee

The application fee varies based on category:

General, OBC, and EWS candidates: ₹3,500

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹2,500

The correction window for submitted applications will be available from April 25 to April 28, whereas the pre-final selective edit will be functional from May 2 to May 5 and the final selective edit window from May 9 to May 11, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) mode examination is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, across multiple test centers nationwide. The admit cards will be issued on May 21, 2025, and the results are expected to be declared by June 25, 2025.

Find the direct registration link here.