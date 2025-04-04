TANCET 2025

TANCET Answer Key 2025 Out Now - Download Link and Updated Schedule

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Apr 2025
12:12 PM

Summary
Anna University has officially published the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2025 tentative answer keys today, April 4.
Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) will now be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website.

Anna University has officially published the TANCET and CEETA-PG 2025 tentative answer keys today, April 4. Initially set to release on April 1, the upload date was revised. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and the Common Engineering Entrance Test & Admissions (CEETA-PG) will now be able to access the provisional answer key on the official website.

With the publication of the answer key, candidates have the opportunity to cross-check their responses and estimate their potential scores.

Answer Key Download Guide

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key:

  • Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • Click on the ‘tentative key’ link on the homepage.
  • Log in using your email address and password.
  • View and download the provisional answer key.
  • Take a printout for future reference.
Objection Submission and Final Answer Key Release

Candidates are advised to verify the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, Anna University will provide an objection window for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the answer key. However, the deadline for submitting objections is yet to be announced.

After evaluating all the objections, the final answer key will be released on April 12, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to review their answers carefully and promptly submit objections, if necessary.

The final result will be declared based on this revised answer key. Candidates are advised to stay updated by frequently visiting the official website for any further notifications.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 04 Apr 2025
12:13 PM
TANCET 2025 Anna University Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions CEETA PG Answer Key
