GATE 2025 Final Answer Key and Question Paper Out - Download Link & Counselling Details

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has officially released the final answer key and master question paper for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The answer key is available in PDF format on the official website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has officially released the final answer key and master question paper for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam or raised objections can now check the GATE 2025 final answer key to verify whether their challenges were accepted. The answer key is available in PDF format on the official website – gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The GATE 2025 answer key challenge window was open from February 27 to March 1, allowing candidates to dispute any discrepancies. The final answer key aligns with the order of questions in the master question paper, making it essential for candidates to cross-check their responses. However, no further objections can be raised against the final answer key after its release.

IIT Roorkee has also released the GATE 2025 scorecard on the official website. Candidates can download their scorecards for free from March 28 to May 31, 2025. After this period, from June 1 to December 31, 2025, candidates will have to pay ₹500 per paper to download the scorecard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GATE 2025 score remains valid for three years until March 2028. It is crucial for candidates aiming for MTech admissions at IITs, NITs, and GFTIs or seeking recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2025 Counselling and Admission Process

The Centralised Counselling for MTech (CCMT) and Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) will facilitate GATE 2025 counselling. The COAP registrations will begin in multiple rounds from May 17, 2025, while the CCMT counselling schedule will be announced soon. Many IITs have already activated their MTech admission portals, with IIT Kharagpur and IISc Bangalore releasing the GATE 2025 cutoff scores on their respective websites.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official GATE website for further announcements regarding counselling, admissions, and PSU recruitments.

Find the final answer key & question paper download link here.