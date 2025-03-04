AP SSC Class 10

AP SSC 2025 Hall Tickets Out: How to Download Admit Cards and Key Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
15:54 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the admit cards for Class 10 students appearing for the AP SSC 2025 exams.
Students can obtain their hall tickets through their respective schools, which will download them from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

How to Download AP SSC 2025 Admit Cards

1. Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'AP SSC 2025 Admit Card' link.

3. Enter required credentials such as application number or child ID and date of birth.

4. Download and print the admit card.

5. Ensure the school stamps and verifies the hall ticket.

Alternatively, students can also download their hall tickets via WhatsApp:

1. Send a message to 9552300009.

2. Select Education Services.

3. Provide the application number or child ID and date of birth.

4. Receive the hall ticket and print it.

AP SSC 2025 Exam Schedule

According to the official date sheet, the AP SSC 2025 examinations will commence on March 17 with language papers and conclude on March 31 with the Social Science exam. The exams will be held from 9.30AM to 12.45PM.

Admit Card Guidelines

  • No additional fee should be charged from students for printing the admit cards.
  • Schools are responsible for printing the hall tickets and stamping them with the seal of the headmaster or principal.
  • Students marked as 'Paid' can access their admit cards via the 'Paid Status Admit Card' section.
  • Schools must verify student details, including name, date of birth, subjects, photograph, and exam centre. Any discrepancies should be reported promptly to the board before the exams commence.
  • Corrections can be submitted via an Application Correction link, with changes subject to approval by the Divisional Board.
  • For modifications related to subjects or mediums, schools should directly contact the respective departmental board.

AP SSC 2025 Passing Criteria

To qualify for the AP SSC 2025 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks overall and in each subject. Those failing to meet this requirement will need to repeat the academic year and reappear for the exams in the next session. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.69%.

Last updated on 04 Mar 2025
15:55 PM
AP SSC Class 10 Board Exams 2025
